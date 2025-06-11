PGA Tour How to watch the 2025 U.S. Open: Schedule, TV channels, streaming, dates Published Jun. 12, 2025 8:30 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 U.S. Open is here! From June 12-15, the world’s best golfers will take on the brutal test of Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania — widely considered one of the toughest major championship venues in the game. With its lightning-fast greens and penal rough, Oakmont has crowned legends like Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, and Johnny Miller, and it's ready to write a new chapter in U.S. Open history.

A full field of 156 players will battle for the coveted U.S. Open title and a place in golf lore. LIV Golf will once again have a major presence, with stars such as Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Smith joining PGA Tour heavyweights like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and reigning Masters champion Xander Schauffele.

Check out everything you need to know about watching the 2025 U.S. Open.

When does the 2025 U.S. Open start?

The first round starts on Thursday, June 12, 2025, with early-morning tee times beginning at 6:45 a.m. ET.

LIV Golf Virginia: Final Round Highlights | LIV on FOX

ADVERTISEMENT

How can I watch the 2025 U.S. Open? What channels will it be on?

The 2025 U.S. Open will be available across several different channels and platforms. On TV, you can watch the U.S. Open on NBC and USA Network. Here's how you can tune in on each day:

Thursday, June 12th: 6:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. ET (USA Network), 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. ET (Peacock)

Friday, June 13th: 6:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. ET (Peacock), 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. ET (NBC)

Saturday, June 14th: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET (USA Network), 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

Sunday, June 15th: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET (USA Network), 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. (NBC)

How can I stream the 2025 U.S. Open or watch without cable?

The 2025 PGA Championship can be streamed on USOpen.com, the USGA App, Peacock and the NBC Sports app / NBCSports.com.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch the U.S. Open on your local NBC station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

What is the 2025 U.S. Open Schedule?

Below is the daily schedule of events and how to watch. All times Eastern.

First Round - Thursday, June 12th

U.S. Open All-Access: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Peacock)

Featured Groups: 7:17 a.m. & 1:02 p.m. (Peacock, USOpen.com, USGA App)

Round 1 Broadcast: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. (Peacock)

Second Round - Friday, June 13th

U.S. Open All-Access: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Peacock)

Featured Groups: 7:17 a.m. & 1:02 p.m. (Peacock, USOpen.com, USGA App)

Round 2 Broadcast: 6:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. (Peacock)

Third Round - Saturday, June 14th

U.S. Open All-Access: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Peacock)

Featured Groups: TBD (Peacock, USOpen.com, USGA App)

Round 3 Broadcast: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. (Peacock, Sky Sports coverage)

Fourth Round - Sunday, June 15th

U.S. Open All-Access: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Peacock)

Featured Groups: TBD (Peacock, USOpen.com, USGA App)

Round 4 Broadcast: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. (Peacock, Sky Sports coverage)

share