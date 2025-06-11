PGA Tour
us open clubhouse
PGA Tour

How to watch the 2025 U.S. Open: Schedule, TV channels, streaming, dates

Published Jun. 12, 2025 8:30 a.m. ET

The 2025 U.S. Open is here! From June 12-15, the world’s best golfers will take on the brutal test of Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania — widely considered one of the toughest major championship venues in the game. With its lightning-fast greens and penal rough, Oakmont has crowned legends like Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, and Johnny Miller, and it's ready to write a new chapter in U.S. Open history.

A full field of 156 players will battle for the coveted U.S. Open title and a place in golf lore. LIV Golf will once again have a major presence, with stars such as Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Smith joining PGA Tour heavyweights like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and reigning Masters champion Xander Schauffele.

Check out everything you need to know about watching the 2025 U.S. Open.

When does the 2025 U.S. Open start?

The first round starts on Thursday, June 12, 2025, with early-morning tee times beginning at 6:45 a.m. ET.

LIV Golf Virginia: Final Round Highlights | LIV on FOX

LIV Golf Virginia: Final Round Highlights | LIV on FOX
ADVERTISEMENT

How can I watch the 2025 U.S. Open? What channels will it be on?

The 2025 U.S. Open will be available across several different channels and platforms. On TV, you can watch the U.S. Open on NBC and USA Network. Here's how you can tune in on each day:

  • Thursday, June 12th: 6:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. ET (USA Network), 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. ET (Peacock)
  • Friday, June 13th: 6:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. ET (Peacock), 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. ET (NBC)
  • Saturday, June 14th: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET (USA Network), 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
  • Sunday, June 15th: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET (USA Network), 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. (NBC)

How can I stream the 2025 U.S. Open or watch without cable?

The 2025 PGA Championship can be streamed on USOpen.com, the USGA App, Peacock and the NBC Sports app / NBCSports.com.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch the U.S. Open on your local NBC station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

What is the 2025 U.S. Open Schedule?

Below is the daily schedule of events and how to watch. All times Eastern.

First Round - Thursday, June 12th

  • U.S. Open All-Access: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Peacock)
  • Featured Groups: 7:17 a.m. & 1:02 p.m. (Peacock, USOpen.com, USGA App)
  • Round 1 Broadcast: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. (Peacock)

Second Round - Friday, June 13th

  • U.S. Open All-Access: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Peacock)
  • Featured Groups: 7:17 a.m. & 1:02 p.m. (Peacock, USOpen.com, USGA App)
  • Round 2 Broadcast: 6:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. (Peacock)

Third Round - Saturday, June 14th

  • U.S. Open All-Access: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Peacock)
  • Featured Groups: TBD (Peacock, USOpen.com, USGA App)
  • Round 3 Broadcast: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. (Peacock, Sky Sports coverage)

Fourth Round - Sunday, June 15th

  • U.S. Open All-Access: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Peacock)
  • Featured Groups: TBD (Peacock, USOpen.com, USGA App)
  • Round 4 Broadcast: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. (Peacock, Sky Sports coverage)
share
Get more from PGA Tour Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Dentist, amateur golfer Matt Vogt returns to childhood course to play in U.S. Open

Dentist, amateur golfer Matt Vogt returns to childhood course to play in U.S. Open

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2025 Gold Cup Image 2025 Gold Cup2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes