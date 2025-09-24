PGA Tour How to Watch the 2025 Ryder Cup: Schedule, TV Channels, Streaming Published Sep. 26, 2025 6:28 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 Ryder Cup has arrived! One of golf’s most prestigious events tees off this week as Team USA and Team Europe battle for the Ryder Cup.The biennial competition will take place at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y., where the world’s best will compete in match play formats across three days.

This year’s rosters feature plenty of star power. Team USA includes names like Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, and Xander Schauffele, while Team Europe counters with Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Viktor Hovland.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the 2025 Ryder Cup.

When does the 2025 Ryder Cup start?

The 2025 Ryder Cup officially begins on Friday, September 26, 2025, with the opening foursome matches teeing off at 7:10 a.m. ET. Opening ceremonies will take place on Wednesday evening, September 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

How can I watch the 2025 Ryder Cup?

The Ryder Cup will be broadcast across NBC, USA Network, and Golf Channel throughout the week. Here’s the daily breakdown:

Friday, September 26: 7:30 a.m.–6 p.m. ET (USA Network, Peacock)

Saturday, September 27: 7:30 a.m.–6 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock)

Sunday, September 28: 12–6 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock)

How can I stream the 2025 Ryder Cup or watch without cable?

You can stream the Ryder Cup live on Peacock, RyderCup.com and the Ryder Cup App. Coverage will include featured matches, highlights, and full live broadcasts. If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also catch NBC’s weekend coverage on your local station.

What is the 2025 Ryder Cup schedule?

Below is the full slate of events and how to watch. All times Eastern.

Wednesday, September 24

Opening Ceremony: 4–5 p.m. (Golf Channel, Peacock)

Friday, September 26

Morning Foursomes: 7:10 a.m.–12 p.m. (USA Network, Peacock)

Afternoon Four-Balls: 12:25 p.m.–6 p.m. (USA Network, Peacock)

Saturday, September 27

Morning Foursomes: 7:10 a.m.–12 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Afternoon Four-Balls: 12:25 p.m.–6 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Sunday, September 28

Singles Matches: 12:02 p.m.–6 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Closing Ceremony immediately following play (NBC, RyderCup.com)

What did you think of this story?

share

Get more from the PGA Tour Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more