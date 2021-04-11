PGA Tour
PGA Tour

Hideki Matsuyama makes history with Masters title, golf world reacts

1 hour ago

Welcome to the Green Jacket Club.

Hideki Matsuyama shot a one-over 73 to win the Masters by one stroke on Sunday. After rounds of 69, 71 and a third-round 65, he finished with a 10-under total for his first-ever major win.

It was a historic feat for Matsuyama, as he became the first male golfer from Japan to win one of golf’s major championships.

The 29-year old Matsuyama started the final round in command with a four-stroke lead, but had to hold off a late run by Will ZalatorisJordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele on the final holes.

Matsuyama flew his second shot on the par-5 No. 15 over the green and into nearby water, which led to a bogey. Schauffele's ensuing birdie trimmed the lead to two. 

Schauffele, searching for the first major title of his own, saw it all crumble on No. 16 when he sent his tee shot into the water and his third shot over the green, resulting in a triple-bogey six.

Matsuyama made a bogey at No. 18, but still held off Masters rookie Zalatoris, who came in right behind at 9-under 279. Spieth and Schauffele tied for third.

Matsuyama's title marked the sixth first-time winner in the last seven years, the only exception being Tiger Woods' win in 2019. Social media reacted to the feat.

 For more up-to-date news on all things PGA Tour, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from PGA Tour Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Win $1,000 on final round of the Masters
PGA Tour

Win $1,000 on final round of the Masters

Win $1,000 on final round of the Masters
You don't even have to get out your clubs to win big, completely free, on the final round of the Masters. Here's how.
1 day ago
Top Moments at the Masters: Day 3
PGA Tour

Top Moments at the Masters: Day 3

Top Moments at the Masters: Day 3
Hideki Matsuyama surged past Justin Rose into the lead at the Masters. Check out the top moments from Day 3 on Saturday.
1 day ago
Top Moments at the Masters: Day 2
PGA Tour

Top Moments at the Masters: Day 2

Top Moments at the Masters: Day 2
Day 2 of the Masters saw a host of golfers chasing down leader Justin Rose. Check out the top moments from Friday.
2 days ago
Top Moments At The Masters: Day 1
PGA Tour

Top Moments At The Masters: Day 1

Top Moments At The Masters: Day 1
The 2021 Masters is underway! Check out the best moments from Round 1, including Rory McIlroy accidentally hitting his dad.
3 days ago
Jordan Spieth's Long Road Back
Golf - pga - Masters Tournament - 4/8/2021

Jordan Spieth's Long Road Back

Jordan Spieth's Long Road Back
All eyes will be on Jordan Spieth as he attempts to win his second green jacket this weekend, Martin Rogers writes.
3 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks