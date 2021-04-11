PGA Tour Hideki Matsuyama makes history with Masters title, golf world reacts 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Welcome to the Green Jacket Club.

Hideki Matsuyama shot a one-over 73 to win the Masters by one stroke on Sunday. After rounds of 69, 71 and a third-round 65, he finished with a 10-under total for his first-ever major win.

It was a historic feat for Matsuyama, as he became the first male golfer from Japan to win one of golf’s major championships.

The 29-year old Matsuyama started the final round in command with a four-stroke lead, but had to hold off a late run by Will Zalatoris, Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele on the final holes.

Matsuyama flew his second shot on the par-5 No. 15 over the green and into nearby water, which led to a bogey. Schauffele's ensuing birdie trimmed the lead to two.

Schauffele, searching for the first major title of his own, saw it all crumble on No. 16 when he sent his tee shot into the water and his third shot over the green, resulting in a triple-bogey six.

Matsuyama made a bogey at No. 18, but still held off Masters rookie Zalatoris, who came in right behind at 9-under 279. Spieth and Schauffele tied for third.

Matsuyama's title marked the sixth first-time winner in the last seven years, the only exception being Tiger Woods' win in 2019. Social media reacted to the feat.

For more up-to-date news on all things PGA Tour, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from PGA Tour Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.