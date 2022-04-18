Golf odds: The Match opening lines; Brady, Rodgers face Mahomes, Allen

PGA Tour
2 hours ago

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen gifted gamblers with an instant classic in last season's AFC Championship matchup. In the offseason, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers impacted Super Bowl futures as they contemplated their own.

Now, the four quarterbacks are swapping football jerseys for golf gear as they team up for The Match, a 12-hole event that tees off on June 1 in Las Vegas.

NFC veteran quarterbacks Brady and Rodgers will face off against Mahomes and Allen, the fresh-faced signal-callers from the AFC. FOX Bet has early opening lines for the exciting, off-season golf extravaganza, so let's take a look.

ODDS TO WIN THE MATCH*

Brady/Rodgers: -190 (bet $10 to win $15.26 total)
Mahomes/Allen: +150 (bet $10 to win $25.00 total)

*Odds as of 4/18/2022

According to FOX Bet sports trader Dylan Brossman, Tampa Bay's Brady and Green Bay's Rodgers have the edge in the golf game.

"Aaron boasts the lowest handicap of the QBs, and Rodgers and Tom both have prior experience in The Match," Brossman explained.

But all is not lost for Kansas City's Mahomes and Buffalo's Allen as the two make their Match debut.

"Patrick and Josh are purportedly single-digit handicappers, as well," Brossman continued. "But because they are a veteran duo, Brady and Rodgers open as clear favorites."

BetMGM's director of trading Jeff Stoneback said The Match has been pretty popular in terms of betting action. 

"I'm sure we'll take quite a bit of action on it, it brings in the non-golfing bettors," the oddsmaker stated.

Will experience be the best teacher and give TB12 and A-Rod a leg up? Or can Josh and Showtime prove that a new generation is taking over the gridiron and the green? Stay tuned to FOX Bet to see how the lines move ahead of the big event!

