NFL odds: Aaron Rodgers re-signs with Packers; latest Super Bowl odds

3 hours ago

If you're looking for the Rodgers Rate, it's allegedly worth about a couple of hundred million dollars.

Green Bay and veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers agreed on an extension that is believed to lock him in with the Packers for the next four years. The news also had an immediate impact on the betting lines, shifting Green Bay's NFC and Super Bowl title odds.

Oddsmakers at FOX Bet have already adjusted their odds to reflect the extension.

The Packers' odds to win the NFC shortened from +700 to +400. And their odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in 2023 shrunk from +1400 to +1000 at FOX Bet.

From a gambling perspective, although A-Rod has only one Super Bowl to show for all his winning — he's 139-66-1 straight up in his career in the regular season — he is one of the best starting quarterbacks against the spread (ATS). According to FOX Sports research, Rodgers is 116-87-3 ATS in the regular season and 12-8-1 ATS in playoffs.

As a matter of fact, Aaron Rodgers has covered in 56.3% of his regular-season games, which ranks fifth of any QB with at least 100 regular-season starts all-time.

The reigning NFL MVP passed for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns during the 2021 season. His quarterback rating of 69.1 was a League-best, and his four interceptions were the lowest in the NFL. After earning a first-round playoff bye, Rodgers and the Packers suffered a disappointing 13-10 loss to San Francisco in the divisional round, ending Green Bay's promising season.

After the Cheese Heads were tossed from the post-season, gamblers were left wondering where the 10-time Pro Bowler would land. But the dust has settled, and it's clear now that Rodgers and Packers are a match made in Lambeau.

So are you ready to wager the Pack to win the Super Bowl in 2023? If so, head over to FOX Bet to get in on the action now!

