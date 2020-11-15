PGA Tour Social Media Honors DJ's Historic Masters 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Dustin Johnson earned his first Masters victory in record fashion at Augusta National on Sunday.

The world No. 1 finished 20 under par, breaking the 72-hole Masters scoring record of 18 under par jointly held by Tiger Woods (1997) and Jordan Spieth (2015).

Controlling the tournament from beginning to end, Johnson became just the 12th player to win the green jacket without trailing at the end of any round.

Johnson defeated second-place Cameron Smith and Sunjae Im by five strokes, and their score of 15-under par would have won a green jacket in all but three of the last ten tournaments.

It wasn't completely smooth sailing for Johnson on Sunday, as he struggled on holes 4 and 5, recording back-to-back bogeys. After the tough fifth hole, Johnson recovered and never carded another bogey, notching five birdies to win his second major title.

Tiger Woods, the defending Masters champion, did the honors of handing Johnson his green jacket.

And the world shared their excitement over Johnson's historic feat on social media.

