2025 LIV Golf Miami prize money payouts for each golfer

Updated Apr. 7, 2025 10:14 a.m. ET

Marc Leishman secured his first LIV Golf title, finishing at 6-under par. His team, Ripper GC, also won the team competition. Keep reading for a breakdown of how the prize money was distributed at LIV Golf Miami.

LIV Golf Miami 2025 prize money payouts

Individual Payouts 

Team Payouts

  • No. 1: Ripper GC, +4 , $3,000,000
  • No. 2: Crushers GC, +12 , $1,500,000
  • No. 3: 4Aces GC, +17 , $500,000

Check out this article for a complete list of LIV Golf payouts throughout the season. 

