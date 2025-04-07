LIV Golf
2025 LIV Golf Miami prize money payouts for each golfer
Updated Apr. 7, 2025 10:14 a.m. ET
Marc Leishman secured his first LIV Golf title, finishing at 6-under par. His team, Ripper GC, also won the team competition. Keep reading for a breakdown of how the prize money was distributed at LIV Golf Miami.
LIV Golf Miami 2025 prize money payouts
Individual Payouts
- No. 1: Marc Leishman, 6 under, $4,000,000
- No. 2: Charl Schwartzel, 5 under, $2,250,000
- No. 3: Sergio Garcia, 4 under, $1,500,000
- No. 4: Carlos Ortiz, 3 under, $1,000,000
- No. 5: Bryson DeChambeau, 2 under, $800,000
- No. 6: Phil Mickelson, 1 under, $700,000
- No. T7: Harold Varner III, Even, $562,500
- No. T7: Patrick Reed, Even, $562,500
- No. T9: Cameron Smith, 1 over, $409,167
- No. T9: Danny Lee, 1 over, $409,167
- No. T9: Jon Rahm, 1 over, $409,167
- No. T12: Charles Howell III, 2 over, $350,000
- No. T12: Talor Gooch, 2 over, $350,000
- No. T14: David Puig, 3 over, $293,750=
- No. T14: Cameron Tringale, 3 over, $293,750
- No. T14: Tom McKibbin, 3 over, $293,750
- No. T14: Dean Burmester, 3 over, $293,750
- No. T18: Brooks Koepka, 4 over, $250,000
- No. T18: Anirban Lahiri, 4 over, $250,000
- No. T18: Lucas Herbert, 4 over, $250,000
- No. T21: Matt Jones, 5 over, $220,000
- No. T21: Sebastian Munoz, 5 over, $220,000
- No. T21: Peter Uihlein, 5 over, $220,000
- No. T24: Luis Masaveu, 6 over, $195,000
- No. T24: Caleb Surratt, 6 over, $195,000
- No. T24: Young-han Song, 6 over, $195,000
- No. T27: Sam Horsfield, 7 over, $182,500
- No. T27: Dustin Johnson, 7 over, $182,500
- No. T29: Martin Kaymer, 8 over, $167,500
- No. T29: Paul Casey, 8 over, $167,500
- No. T29: Anthony Kim, 8 over, $167,500
- No. T29: Yubin Jang, 8 over, $167,500
- No. T33: Brendan Steele, 9 over, $146,667
- No. T33: Ian Poulter, 9 over, $146,667
- No. T33: Joaquin Niemann, 9 over, $146,667
- No. T33: Louis Oosthuizen, 9 over, $146,667
- No. T33: Bubba Watson, 9 over, $146,667
- No. T33: Tyrrell Hatton, 9 over, $146,667
- No. T39: Jason Kokrak, 10 over, $135,000
- No. T39: Thomas Pieters, 10 over, $135,000
- No. T39: Adrian Meronk, 10 over, $135,000
- No. 42: Matthew Wolff, 12 over, $130,000
- No. 43: Fredrik Kjettrup, 13 over, $127,500
- No. T44: Graeme McDowell, 14 over, $126,250
- No. T44: Kevin Na, 14 over, $126,250
- No. 46: Abraham Ancer, 15 over, $125,000
- No. T47: Henrik Stenson, 16 over, $100,833
- No. T47: Richard Bland, 16 over, $100,833
- No. T47: Andy Ogletree, 16 over, $100,833
- No. 50: Branden Grace, 17 over, $60,000
- No. 51: Lee Westwood, 18 over, $60,000
- No. 52: Mito Pereira, 19 over, $50,000
- No. T53: Ben Campbell, 21 over, $50,000
- No. T53: Chieh-Po Lee, 21 over, $50,000
Team Payouts
- No. 1: Ripper GC, +4 , $3,000,000
- No. 2: Crushers GC, +12 , $1,500,000
- No. 3: 4Aces GC, +17 , $500,000
Check out this article for a complete list of LIV Golf payouts throughout the season.
