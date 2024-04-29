College Football Zak Zinter, Michael Hall go from 'enemies in college' to 'brothers now' with Browns Updated Apr. 29, 2024 4:39 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Michigan vs. Ohio State is, and always will be, one of the top rivalries in college sports.

So, what happens when a former Wolverine and a former Buckeye get selected to the same NFL team in the same draft?

That's the case for former Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. and former Michigan offensive guard Zak Zinter , who are now NFL teammates after both being selected by the Cleveland Browns in this past week's NFL Draft.

Hall, who was selected in the second round with the No. 54 overall pick, played three seasons with the Buckeyes and was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in both 2022 and 2023. Zinter was picked in the third round, No. 85 overall, following a standout four-year career in Ann Arbor where he was a three-year starter, two-time All-Big Ten selection (2022, 2023) and a unanimous All-American (2023).

But there is another layer to the connection between Hall and Zinter. During Michigan's 30-24 win over Ohio State in last year's rivalry game, Hall was the player who was blocked into Zinter's leg, which led to a gruesome injury, causing him to break his tibia and fibula. The injury ended Zinter's senior season and collegiate career at Michigan, but the former Wolverine made it clear there were no hard feelings between him and his new NFL teammate.

"Being my rival throughout my career and finally being teammates here, it's crazy," Zinter said in an interview with ESPN. "I'm going to be seeing him day in and day out. But we're brothers now, and it's all about that."

FOX Sports' Joel Klatt was on the call for the Michigan-Ohio State game and described the emotional scene at the Big House when Zinter went down and how the Wolverines' fan base united to beat their rivals.

Zinter is expected to make a full recovery from the injury and will join Hall at the Browns' rookie minicamp, which will take place May 10-12.

"I'm good for everything," Zinter said in an interview with Cleveland.com. "I've just been building the strength back and getting moving again. But I'm feeling great. I'm ready to roll."

Both Zinter and Hall are expected to add depth on the interior of Cleveland's offensive and defensive lines, but neither are expected to start in their first season.

"I think Michael Hall and Zak Zinter are good players who bolster the offensive and defensive lines, but that doesn't move the needle much for 2024," FOX Sports NFL analyst David Helman said. "This is a vet-heavy team that won't lean much on rookies, from the looks of it."

