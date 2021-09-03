Wisconsin vs. Penn State odds: How to bet, picks, more

College Football
1 hour ago

Football purists, your time has come – the time for a classic, knockdown, drag-out Big Ten battle, that is.

The No. 19 Penn State Nittany Lions travel to Madison to take on the No. 12 Wisconsin Badgers in the first official Big Noon Kickoff game of the year Saturday on FOX. And while the Badgers are favored, this one could be a rock fight. Here are the betting odds, point spread, moneylines and total over/under for Penn State versus Wisconsin, plus some expert analysis to help you pick a side (with all odds via FOX Bet).

No. 19 Penn State at No. 12 Wisconsin (Saturday 12 p.m. ET, FOX)
Point spread: Wisconsin -5.5 (Wisconsin favored to win by at least 5.5 points, otherwise Penn State covers)
Moneyline: Wisconsin -225 to win outright (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Penn State +187 to win outright (bet $10 to win $19.70 total)
Total over/under: 49.5 combined points scored by both teams

Expert analysis via FOX Sports Betting Analyst:

"This opened at Badgers -3.5, and it’s been one-way money on Graham Mertz and Wisconsin. The Badgers haven’t beaten Penn State in the last four meetings, but that streak will end Saturday. 

"Wisconsin has a colossal edge defensively, led by coordinator Jim Leonhard and his experienced secondary. PSU QB Sean Clifford is 23 years old but coming off a poor 2020 campaign. He’s on his third offensive coordinator in three years. If this game were at night at Camp Randall, the line might be seven." 

Pick: Badgers (-5.5) to win by more than 5.5 points

