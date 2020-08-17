College Football Whittingham Sits Down With Urban Meyer 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

In the third episode of The Ring Chronicles, Urban Meyer and Utah head coach Whittingham dive into their battle for the Utes head coaching job, Utah's emotional overtime win over Air Force, a memorable rivalry game win over BYU, and much more.

Meyer and Whittingham's relationship began when both were interviewing for the head coaching spot in Salt Lake City. Whittingham took over as Utah's defensive coordinator in 2001, while Meyer was still the head coach at Bowling Green.

However, Meyer beat out Whittingham for the Utah job in 2003, and despite his initial idea to bring in his own defensive mind, Meyer retained Whittingham, which proved to be a success for both coaches and the Utes program.

Whittingham immediately became a trusted figure for Meyer, and was able to do what few others could: get Meyer to listen in the heat of the moment.

To this day, Meyer is grateful for Whittingham's gentle reminder of the importance of respect in the Utes' 3-0 win over rival BYU back in 2003.

The bond between Meyer and Whittingham ran deep, and was strengthed by not only triumph, but tragedy as well.

During the 2003 season, Whittingham's father passed away during the week leading up to Utah's game against Air Force.

The Utes would go on to earn a 3OT win over the Falcons.

