1,000 Yards A Game: West Virginia’s Shootouts Are College Football’s Weirdest

West Virginia's offense has been lights out, but their defense has ultimately held them back over the last month.

The Mountaineers have seen at least 1,000 combined yards of offense in four straight games. They’ve gone 1-3 in that stretch, and the only win came on a last-second field goal against Cincinnati on Saturday. It’s one of the most absurd statistical runs in college football this season.

Here’s a look at the numbers behind it.

4,395: Combined Yards In Last Four Games

West Virginia and Cincinnati combined for 1,220 yards of total offense, the most in any FBS game this season. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

West Virginia has been in four-straight shootouts that have combined for over 1,000 yards.

Oklahoma State 41, West Virginia 24: 1,076 combined yards

Iowa State 45, West Virginia 42: 1,095 combined yards

Arizona 52, West Virginia 31: 1,004 combined yards

West Virginia 45, Cincinnati 42: 1,220 combined yards

The 1,220 yards of total offense against Cincinnati is the most in any FBS game this season; this is also the longest single-season streak of 1,000-yard games since Ole Miss had four in a row in 2020.

The Mountaineers’ shootouts are a throwback to the Big 12’s wild west days. West Virginia’s first game in the league in 2012 was a 70-63 win over Baylor with 1,507 combined yards – still the highest-scoring game in Big 12 history.

The FBS record belongs to Texas Tech and Oklahoma, who combined for 1,708 yards in 2016. That day, Patrick Mahomes racked up an FBS-record 819 yards of total offense. A year earlier, Mahomes and the Red Raiders played in six straight 1,000-yard games and 11 overall.

138: Ranks In Total Defense, Passing Defense

West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez said his defense has "no identity," on his radio show ahead of the catchup vs. TCU. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Mountaineers are allowing 484 yards and 310 passing yards per game. Opponents are averaging 7.2 yards per play and 10.2 yards per pass attempt. Defensive coordinator Zac Alley has called it the worst defense in college football.

Alley has tried just about everything. He moved to the coaching booth, cut his call sheet to 12 plays and even turned to prayer.

"We have no identity," Rodriguez said on his radio show Monday. "There’s nothing that we’re hanging our hat on, and so we’ve got to find that as best as we can."

+93: West Virginia’s Yardage Advantage

Here’s where it gets weird.

Despite the faults on defense, West Virginia has outgained its opponents this season, 3,480 yards to 3,387, and outscored them 263-238.

The Mountaineers lead the nation with 391 rushing attempts but rank 128th with just 149 pass attempts.

Opponents have gone the other way, throwing for 598 more yards against West Virginia than the Mountaineers have thrown for themselves.

180: Points West Virginia Has Allowed During The Streak

West Virginia's defense has given up over 45 points per game over the last four weeks. (Photo by Eston Parker/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

The Mountaineers have allowed 310 passing yards per game, the most in the country. West Virginia also ranks second-to-last nationally in total defense, giving up 484 yards per game. Defensive coordinator Zac Alley didn’t sugarcoat it, calling his group "the worst defense in college football."

West Virginia’s defense has turned role players into stars. Iowa State’s Aiden Flora, a former walk-on, ran for 212 yards on 22 carries and threw two touchdown passes on halfback passes.

Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker threw for 389 yards and three TDs. Caleb Hawkins ran for 180 yards, and Wyatt Young caught eight passes for 192 yards.

Arizona’s Noah Fifita threw for 341 yards and three TDs. Isaiah Mizell had six catches for 183 yards, more than he’d posted all season before that game.

Cincinnati’s JC French IV threw for 389 yards and three TDs and ran for another score.

West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. leads the nation with 14 rushing touchdowns and 749 rushing yards among quarterbacks, and he ranks third nationally in total offense at 324 yards per game. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The other side of the story is an offense that might be among the best in the country. Mike Hawkins Jr., an Oklahoma transfer, threw for a career-high 464 yards and ran for 77 more in Saturday’s win.

He leads the nation with 14 rushing touchdowns and 749 rushing yards among quarterbacks, and he ranks third nationally in total offense at 324 yards per game.

Running back Cam Cook is just as productive. The Jacksonville State transfer, who led the country with 1,659 rushing yards last season, ranks fifth nationally with 833 rushing yards and leads all running backs with 168 carries.

The offense ranks fourth nationally in total yards. Hawkins threw for a career-high 464 yards and ran for 77 more Saturday. He leads the nation with 14 rushing touchdowns, and running back Cam Cook ranks fifth nationally with 833 rushing yards.

12.2: Points Per Game Allowed By TCU

West Virginia's offense will be tested against TCU, who boasts the Big 12's best defense.(Photo by Zach Del Bello/Getty Images)

The streak could end Saturday. West Virginia (4-3, 1-3 Big 12) visits TCU, which has the Big 12’s best defense.

The Horned Frogs allow 12.2 points and 264 yards per game and haven’t scored more than 17 points against a Power Four opponent this season.

Either something has to give, or Saturday will be the weirdest game of the year.