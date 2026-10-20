Auburn LB Xavier Atkins Leaves Program, Intends To Enter Transfer Portal

Auburn standout linebacker Xavier Atkins is no longer with the program.

Atkins made the announcement late Monday on social media, saying he plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens later this year. The Tigers have since removed Atkins from their online roster.

"I have nothing but respect Auburn University and will continue to support my teammates this season," Atkins posted on X. "My focus is on my health, my family and on finishing up the academic semester strong, and I’ll be entering the transfer portal at the appropriate time."

Atkins sat out last week's upset of then-No. 1 Georgia for undisclosed reasons, with coach Alex Golesh saying he would keep the details "in house."

Golesh offered no update on Atkins on Monday other than saying they are "still working through it."

Atkins earned second-team All-America honors after a breakout sophomore season in 2025. In five games this season, he has 37 tackles, including three sacks, and an interception.

Without Atkins, sophomore Bryce Deas and junior De’Marcus Riddick are expected to take on larger roles alongside Elijah Melendez.

Reporting by the Associated Press.