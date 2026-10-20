College Football
Auburn LB Xavier Atkins Leaves Program, Intends To Enter Transfer Portal
College Football

Auburn LB Xavier Atkins Leaves Program, Intends To Enter Transfer Portal

Published Oct. 20, 2026 2:54 p.m. ET

Auburn standout linebacker Xavier Atkins is no longer with the program.

Atkins made the announcement late Monday on social media, saying he plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens later this year. The Tigers have since removed Atkins from their online roster.

"I have nothing but respect Auburn University and will continue to support my teammates this season," Atkins posted on X. "My focus is on my health, my family and on finishing up the academic semester strong, and I’ll be entering the transfer portal at the appropriate time."

Atkins sat out last week's upset of then-No. 1 Georgia for undisclosed reasons, with coach Alex Golesh saying he would keep the details "in house."

Golesh offered no update on Atkins on Monday other than saying they are "still working through it."

Atkins earned second-team All-America honors after a breakout sophomore season in 2025. In five games this season, he has 37 tackles, including three sacks, and an interception.

Without Atkins, sophomore Bryce Deas and junior De’Marcus Riddick are expected to take on larger roles alongside Elijah Melendez.

Reporting by the Associated Press.

share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2026 College Football Rankings: BYU Takes The Top Spot After Upset Of Notre Dame

2026 College Football Rankings: BYU Takes The Top Spot After Upset Of Notre Dame

recommended
  1. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Rankings: Historic Upset-Filled Week 7 Flips Top 25 Upside Down

    College Football Rankings: Historic Upset-Filled Week 7 Flips Top 25 Upside Down

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: AP Top 25: Miami Claims No. 1, UCLA Joins Top 10, Texas Falls

    AP Top 25: Miami Claims No. 1, UCLA Joins Top 10, Texas Falls

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Julian Sayin Injury: What We Know About Ohio State's Star Quarterback

    Julian Sayin Injury: What We Know About Ohio State's Star Quarterback

  2. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: ‘An Absolute Joke’: Mike Norvell Rips Holding Call in FSU’s 2OT Loss At Miami

    ‘An Absolute Joke’: Mike Norvell Rips Holding Call in FSU’s 2OT Loss At Miami

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: CFB, NFL Weekend Betting Recap: 'It Was A Great Day For Underdog Backers'

    CFB, NFL Weekend Betting Recap: 'It Was A Great Day For Underdog Backers'

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Ohio State Survives Indiana, But Julian Sayin’s Injury Changes Everything

    Ohio State Survives Indiana, But Julian Sayin’s Injury Changes Everything

  3. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: KJ Lacey Jr. Earns Increased 1st-Team QB Reps As Texas Prepares For Ole Miss

    KJ Lacey Jr. Earns Increased 1st-Team QB Reps As Texas Prepares For Ole Miss

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Whittingham Won’t Name Michigan's QB1 Vs. Indiana: 'Not Going to Tip Our Hand’

    Whittingham Won’t Name Michigan's QB1 Vs. Indiana: 'Not Going to Tip Our Hand’

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Bear Bachmeier Reveals Personal Motivation Behind BYU's Upset Win Over Notre Dame

    Bear Bachmeier Reveals Personal Motivation Behind BYU's Upset Win Over Notre Dame

Item 1 of 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL trending
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Rankings: Historic Upset-Filled Week 7 Flips Top 25 Upside Down
College Football Rankings: Historic Upset-Filled Week 7 Flips Top 25 Upside Down
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: AP Top 25: Miami Claims No. 1, UCLA Joins Top 10, Texas Falls
AP Top 25: Miami Claims No. 1, UCLA Joins Top 10, Texas Falls
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Julian Sayin Injury: What We Know About Ohio State's Star Quarterback
Julian Sayin Injury: What We Know About Ohio State's Star Quarterback
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosGiants vs. Texans Giants vs. Texans49ers vs. Falcons 49ers vs. FalconsBuccaneers vs. Panthers Buccaneers vs. PanthersPackers vs. Lions Packers vs. LionsRams vs. Raiders Rams vs. Raiders
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes