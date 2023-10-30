College Football
Was Colorado safety Shilo Sanders' hit on UCLA's Carsen Ryan targeting?
Oct. 30, 2023

Should Colorado safety Shilo Sanders' hit on UCLA tight end Carsen Ryan in Week 9 have been considered targeting?

It's a firm no, according to "Undisputed" cohost and former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman.

Sherman took to social media to express his displeasure with the call on Sanders, who was promptly ejected from the game after the call came down, saying the league has "take it too far" when it comes to dishing out targeting penalties.

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski joined the discussion, agreeing with Sherman's take that the hit was clean.

Targeting is generally defined as leading with the helmet to make forcible above-the-shoulder contact with an opponent and carries a 15-yard penalty and ejection of the flagged player.

Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, Shilo's father, spoke with reporters after the 28-16 loss, and he seemingly agreed with the notion that the hit was routine.

"The catch on the sideline and the targeting for Shilo — I'm still questioning those things," Coach Prime said. "I believe that he was not at fault because he turned his shoulder all the way around. He always does. He knows how to hit."

When asked what was said to Sanders after his disqualification, Prime said he told him: "He has to stay low. … If you keep it low, there's no question. I told him I was proud of him. He was having a heck of a game. He was being dominant on the defensive side of the ball. … Sorry this transpired, but I'm proud of his effort.

"I don't ask my kids to be the best on the field," he continued. "I ask them to give [their] best, and he gave his best."

Much of the argument surrounding the hit — and the controversial targeting rule in general — is centered around where the line is drawn by officials, as calls have differed from game-to-game. This leads many college football fans to believe that players are being unfairly penalized and that the game is suffering because of the lack of clarity on this rule.

Colorado's star safety took to social media after Saturday's game, posting a few of his highlights — including the targeting hit — with a caption that let everyone know exactly how he felt about the call.

