College Football USC Hurdles ASU, Indiana Blasts Michigan 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The early slate of Saturday games featured No. 20 USC pulling off a comeback win over Arizona State, and No. 13 Indiana having its way with No. 23 Michigan.

Check out the major takeaways from these two morning contests:

Michigan's struggles mount

After the Wolverines lost to unranked Michigan State at home last week, Michigan fell in Big Ten play once again, coming up short against the Hoosiers in Bloomington.

Indiana hadn't beaten the Wolverines since 1987, as Michigan had previously won 24 consecutive meetings.

Outside of the loss, the Wolverines' rushing attack had an abysmal performance, rushing for 13 yards on 18 carries.

In fact, running back Blake Corum (-3), wide receiver Giles Jackson (-3) and quarterback Joe Milton (-9) finished with negative rushing cards.

Is Indiana legit?

After an season-opening upset win over Penn State, and another win against Rutgers, all eyes were on Indiana coming into Saturday's matchup, as the Hoosiers sought to prove that their 2-0 start was no fluke.

In short, they were successful.

Leading Indiana’s charge was quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who put on a clinic, tossing 342 yards and three touchdowns.

Hoosiers running back Stevie Scott III finished with two scores on the ground, adding in 97 rushing yards as well.

But the offensive effort was aided by Indiana's defense, which picked off Milton twice, returning the two picks for a total of 60 yards, setting up great field position for the Hooisers.

USC holds on despite turnovers

The Trojans could not keep their hands on the pigskin, and racked up four total turnovers, three of which occurred in the red zone.

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis tossed a pick right before half, and the team added to the count with three lost fumbles. Not to mention, ASU had two big fourth down stops with the Trojans in scoring position.

Still, with fewer than two minutes remaining, the Trojans got out of their own way.

USC went ahead with consecutive touchdowns in 92 seconds, beginning with Slovis tossing an unlikely 26-yard score to receiver Bru McCoy with 2:52 to go.

Then, as they sat within six points of ASU, the Trojans recovered an onside kick and Slovis led an 80-yard drive, capped off by a 21-yard strike to receiver Drake London.

The Sun Devils pound the rock

Despite the loss, ASU ran all over the Coliseum on Saturday.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels showed just how much of a dual-threat he can be, leading the rushing attack with 111 yards on the ground on 11 carries. Daniels added 134 passing yards and one touchdown.

Running back DeaMonte Trayanum joined the party, racking up 84 yards on the ground and one touchdown.

Rachaad White tallied 76 yards rushing, including a huge 55-yard run to the house.

Get more from College Football Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.