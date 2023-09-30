College Football USC-Colorado social reaction: Caleb Williams, Shedeur Sanders look NFL-ready Updated Sep. 30, 2023 4:56 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

What at one point looked like a blowout turned into an exciting finish on Saturday, with Colorado's furious rally coming up just short against USC. The Trojans escaped Boulder with a 48-41 win behind another spectacular performance from defending Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. Shedeur Sanders also excelled in the second half after a rough start, as the matchup between two of the best quarterbacks in college football lived up to the billing.

[Big Noon Live Tailgate: Buffs rally late, but USC holds on for 48-41 win]

However, the end of the game brought criticism upon both coaching staffs, as USC's defense struggled mightily to put Colorado away while the offensive play calling on the Buffaloes' side seemed to cost them.

Once again, the entire sports world had its eyes trained on Boulder, with analysts, players and others sounding off on social media. Here's a sampling of what some of the biggest voices had to say!

‘See you soon on Sundays, Caleb and Shedeur’

The debate even reached the live FOX Sports tailgate hosted by RJ Young with former USC quarterback Cody Kessler and former Colorado running back Phillip Lindsay.

USC's defense still suspect

Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley told FOX Sports' Jenny Taft that the team obviously needed some improvement on that side of the ball after letting Colorado get back into the game. Many on social media agreed.

Lincoln Riley speaks on Caleb Williams, USC's win

Even former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick Paolo Banchero, a Seattle-area native, weighed in on his hometown Huskies compared to the Trojans.

Colorado's end-of-game playcalling raises issues (except for Skip Bayless) …

… but the Buffaloes still showed they're on the right track

