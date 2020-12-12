College Football
College Football

Urban's Playbook: Importance of Routine

5 hours ago

On Saturday's version of "Urban's Playbook," former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer delivered a relatable tip on the importance of routine.

For college football programs, 2020 has seen more than just the regular season disrupted due to COVID-19, as spring practice was canceled, summer practice was altered, and even preseason training camp was limited.

And with all the changes, teams have had to overcome major hurdles.

For players and coaches, preparation for the season is meant to be mapped out to the fullest extent, all the way down to when teams eat, according to Meyer. 

"Every minute of a work week is scripted out, and every minute of a practice schedule is scripted out."

For Meyer, that specific routine builds confidence in the team and leads to execution, but with COVID-19 constantly affecting lineups and schedules, programs have had to adapt.

Meyer said that he is in awe of how difficult the situation has been.

"I can't imagine what it would be like to coach players and my coaching staff without a Wednesday practice." 

Meyer's Wednesday practices at Ohio State focused on what he called the "money downs" – third and fourth down plays – where the team worked on capitalizing in important situations.

And without those essential practices, Meyer offered some advice on how coaches should adjust their game plan.

"My mindset is, 'When you're dealt with adversity, what would you do?' You do exactly what the players do well ... and also work on fundamentals. At the end of the day, go back to fundamentals, do what players do well, [and] there's a great chance you can win that game."

Even amid the chaos, there are still ways to find success, as Meyer puts it. And Ohio State must have listened to its former coach, as the Buckeyes (5-0) are undefeated and on their way to the Big Ten Championship. 

Make sure to check back next week for more from Coach Meyer's playbook!

