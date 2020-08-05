College Football
UConn Cancels 2020 Football Season
College Football

UConn Cancels 2020 Football Season

1 hour ago

The University of Connecticut announced Wednesday that it is suspending its 2020 football season due to the coronavirus.

UConn is the first FBS – football bowl subdivision – program to do so, and this marks the first time since 1943 that UConn will not play a college football game.

In a statement from the department of athletics, the university cited safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason the fall football season could not go on:

"After receiving guidance from state and public health officials and consulting with football student-athletes, we've decided that we will not compete on the gridiron this season," UConn athletic director David Benedict said in a statement. "The safety challenges created by COVID-19 place our football student-athletes at an unacceptable level of risk."

In the same statement, head coach Randy Edsall acknowledged that he consulted with players before the decision was made.

"We engaged and listened to the concerns of our football student-athletes and feel this is the best decision for their health, safety, and well-being," Edsall said. "Our team is united in this approach and we will use this time to further player development within the program and gear ourselves to the 2021 season."

Players will remain enrolled in classes – either virtually or in-person – and have access to student-athlete academic support services and facilities.

The Huskies began spring practice in early February and were one of the few teams in the country to complete a full spring schedule.

Players began working out in small groups on campus in early July, with plans to begin full practices on Wednesday, before the decision was announced.

School officials confirmed no student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 since their arrival on campus.

UConn has not had a winning season since 2010, and the Huskies went 2-10 last season, their final year in the American Athletic Conference.

UConn will now join the Big East in all sports besides football, men's and women's ice hockey and rowing.

Get more from College Football Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
College Football

FOX Sports Top 25: No. 25 Utah

FOX Sports Top 25: No. 25 Utah
Coming in at No. 25, Kyle Whittingham's Utah Utes just crack the first edition of FOX Sports' preseason Top 25.
18 hours ago
College Football

Big 12 Announces 9+1 Schedule

Big 12 Announces 9+1 Schedule
The Big 12 announced it will play 9 conference games and a single non-conference game during the 2020 season.
1 day ago
College Football

Dwayne Haskins Sits Down With Urban Meyer

Dwayne Haskins Sits Down With Urban Meyer
The Ohio State legends reflect on Haskins' victory over Joe Burrow for the starting QB job, the 2019 Rose Bowl, and more.
1 day ago
College Football

Group of Pac-12 Players Lists Demands

Group of Pac-12 Players Lists Demands
Threatening to opt out of games, some players are asking for health and safety protections, revenue sharing, and more.
3 days ago
College Football

Pac-12 Adopts 10-Game Schedule

Pac-12 Adopts 10-Game Schedule
On Friday, the Pac-12 became the third Power 5 conference to embrace a conference-only schedule for 2020.
4 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy . Advertising Choices . Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks