UConn Cancels 2020 Football Season

The University of Connecticut announced Wednesday that it is suspending its 2020 football season due to the coronavirus.

UConn is the first FBS – football bowl subdivision – program to do so, and this marks the first time since 1943 that UConn will not play a college football game.

In a statement from the department of athletics, the university cited safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason the fall football season could not go on:

"After receiving guidance from state and public health officials and consulting with football student-athletes, we've decided that we will not compete on the gridiron this season," UConn athletic director David Benedict said in a statement. "The safety challenges created by COVID-19 place our football student-athletes at an unacceptable level of risk."

In the same statement, head coach Randy Edsall acknowledged that he consulted with players before the decision was made.

"We engaged and listened to the concerns of our football student-athletes and feel this is the best decision for their health, safety, and well-being," Edsall said. "Our team is united in this approach and we will use this time to further player development within the program and gear ourselves to the 2021 season."

Players will remain enrolled in classes – either virtually or in-person – and have access to student-athlete academic support services and facilities.

The Huskies began spring practice in early February and were one of the few teams in the country to complete a full spring schedule.

Players began working out in small groups on campus in early July, with plans to begin full practices on Wednesday, before the decision was announced.

School officials confirmed no student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 since their arrival on campus.

UConn has not had a winning season since 2010, and the Huskies went 2-10 last season, their final year in the American Athletic Conference.

UConn will now join the Big East in all sports besides football, men's and women's ice hockey and rowing.

