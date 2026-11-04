College Football
College Football
UCLA vs. Minnesota Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 10
Published Nov. 7, 2026 12:00 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The No. 8 UCLA Bruins travel to face the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday in a Week 10 college football matchup on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 8 UCLA vs. Minnesota at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 7.
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Moneyline
- Minnesota: +190
- UCLA: -218
Spread
- Minnesota +5.5: -110
- UCLA -5.5: -110
Over/Under
- Over 39.5: -110
- Under 39.5: -110
From FOX Sports Research:
- UCLA is allowing the fifth-fewest points per game this season (13.4). The Bruins have held opponents under 20 points in six of their eight games.
- UCLA has the top rushing attack in the Big Ten, averaging 219.5 rushing yards per game, while Minnesota gives up 126.1 rushing yards per game.
- Minnesota is only averaging 15.3 points per game at home against Power 4 opponents this season.
How to Watch No. 8 UCLA vs. Minnesota
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
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