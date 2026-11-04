UCLA vs. Minnesota Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 10

The No. 8 UCLA Bruins travel to face the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday in a Week 10 college football matchup on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 8 UCLA vs. Minnesota at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 7.

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No. 8 UCLA @ Minnesota Odds

Moneyline

Minnesota: +190

UCLA: -218

Spread

Minnesota +5.5: -110

UCLA -5.5: -110

Over/Under

Over 39.5: -110

Under 39.5: -110

No. 8 UCLA @ Minnesota Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

UCLA is allowing the fifth-fewest points per game this season (13.4). The Bruins have held opponents under 20 points in six of their eight games.

UCLA has the top rushing attack in the Big Ten, averaging 219.5 rushing yards per game, while Minnesota gives up 126.1 rushing yards per game.

Minnesota is only averaging 15.3 points per game at home against Power 4 opponents this season.

The Pick: Under 39.5

How to Watch No. 8 UCLA vs. Minnesota