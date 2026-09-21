UCLA vs. Maryland Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 4

The UCLA Bruins travel to face the Maryland Terrapins in this Big Ten showdown on Saturday in a Week 4 college football matchup on Big Ten Network.

The Bruins opened conference play with a 52-38 win over Purdue last week. Head coach Bob Chesney has UCLA at 3-0 for the first time since 2023, when the Bruins finished 7-5. Chesney brought his dominant rushing attack from JMU to Westwood, and UCLA now ranks fifth in the country with 286.7 rushing yards per game.

Running back Wayne Knight has led the way with 354 rushing yards, the seventh-most in the country. His eight rushing touchdowns lead the nation.

Maryland sophomore quarterback Malik Washington has picked up where he left off after a stellar freshman season. He ranks 12th in the country with 892 passing yards and has thrown six touchdowns without an interception. But his performance against Virginia Tech last week wasn’t enough to lift the Terrapins to a win.

Head coach Michael Locksley is under pressure in his eighth season to get Maryland back to a bowl game, and Washington gives him a quarterback who could help make it happen.

Let’s take a look at the odds for UCLA vs. Maryland at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Sept. 26.

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UCLA @ Maryland Odds

Moneyline

UCLA : -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Maryland: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Spread

UCLA -1.5 : -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Maryland +1.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Over/Under

Over 56.5 : -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 56.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

UCLA @ Maryland Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Both offenses have scored at least four touchdowns in every game this season. Maryland ranks seventh in the country at 42 points per game, with UCLA right behind at No. 8 with 41.7.

Maryland has had more success keeping opponents out of the end zone, allowing 16.3 points per game, though its schedule may have played a part. UCLA, meanwhile, is allowing 24 points per game, the third-most in the Big Ten.

With both offenses putting up points and UCLA’s defense still finding its footing, this has the makings of a high-scoring game.

Take the over.

The Pick: Total Over 56.5

How to Watch UCLA vs. Maryland