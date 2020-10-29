College Football Lawrence Tests Positive For COVID-19 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Trevor Lawrence – starting quarterback for the No. 1 ranked Clemson Tigers and projected top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft – has tested positve for COVID-19.

Lawrence will now have to self-isolate for 10 days and will miss the Tigers' matchup with Boston College on Saturday.

Lawrence released a statement on Twitter on Thursday evening:

FOX Sports injury analyst Dr. Matt Provencher weighed in on Lawrence's positive test:

"Although it is too early to tell his amount of symptoms, if a player tests positive for COVID-19, according to ACC rules, there is a 10-day minimum quarantine. Certainly a bit too early to tell, but it will be important to monitor his symptoms and he will have to be symptom-free for a certain period of time during those 10 days to qualify as a 'successful' quarantine period."

With that, it's possible that Lawrence could potentially miss Clemson's matchup with No. 4 Notre Dame on Nov. 7.

FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman delivers the latest updates on Lawrence's status:

Lawrence – considered the favorite for the 2020 Heisman award – has led the Tigers to a 5-0 record and has not missed a single game since becoming Clemson's starter in 2018.

On the season, he's completing 70.7 percent of his passes and has thrown for 1,833 yards, 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney also released a statement on Thursday.

“Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation. He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week’s game against Boston College. While we certainly will miss Trevor, this is an opportunity for other guys to step up and we’re excited about competing against a very good BC team on Saturday. Go Tigers.”

With Lawrence sidelined, true freshman D.J. Uiagalelei will take over the starting duties in his absence.

Uiagalelei, the top quarterback recruit in 2020, has completed 12 of 19 passes this season for 102 yards. He also has eight rushes for 32 yards and two touchdowns.

This is a developing story.

