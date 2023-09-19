Travis Hunter's injury impacts Heisman odds, Colorado-Oregon point spread

Travis Hunter's injury impacts Heisman odds, Colorado-Oregon point spread

Updated Sep. 19, 2023 7:35 p.m. ET

After getting off to an incredible start to the season, the Colorado Buffaloes' Travis Hunter has seen his Heisman odds removed from most sportsbooks.

The two-way star suffered a lacerated liver on an illegal hit in the second quarter of the Buffs' 43-35 double-overtime victory over in-state rival Colorado State in Week 3. According to reports, Hunter will be sidelined for at least three weeks as he recovers.

Before the season kicked off, Hunter's Heisman odds were +15000. But after his stellar performance in Week 1 against TCU — a contest in which he tallied 11 catches for 119 yards and an interception on the other side of the ball — his odds in that market shortened to +2500.

Entering the Colorado State game, Hunter sat at +1500 to win college football's most coveted trophy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hunter's injury appears to have also impacted the point spread in Colorado's battle against Oregon in Eugene this Saturday. 

Before Week 3, Colorado was listed as a 14.5-point road underdog against Oregon. The point spread has now jumped up to 21.5. 

Here's another note for bettors wagering on this game: The Ducks are 3-0 against the spread (ATS) this season. 

And Hunter's odds to win the Heisman aren't the only shift in this market. Teammate and quarterback Shedeur Sanders' odds have shortened drastically from +12500 to +1800. 

Shedeur — head coach Deion Sanders' son — has already passed for 1,251 yards and 10 touchdowns in three weeks.

Press Conference: Colorado's Deion Sanders on Colorado State's Henry Blackburn receiving death threats and more

Press Conference: Colorado's Deion Sanders on Colorado State's Henry Blackburn receiving death threats and more
Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders spoke to the media about Colorado State Rams' Henry Blackburn receiving death threats.

Can Shedeur keep Colorado's season alive while Hunter is out? 

Stay tuned to FOX Sports for all the updates on Colorado and college football!

share
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Will Browns' Deshaun Watson rediscover his past form?

Will Browns' Deshaun Watson rediscover his past form?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes