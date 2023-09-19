Travis Hunter's injury impacts Heisman odds, Colorado-Oregon point spread Updated Sep. 19, 2023 7:35 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

After getting off to an incredible start to the season, the Colorado Buffaloes' Travis Hunter has seen his Heisman odds removed from most sportsbooks.

The two-way star suffered a lacerated liver on an illegal hit in the second quarter of the Buffs' 43-35 double-overtime victory over in-state rival Colorado State in Week 3. According to reports, Hunter will be sidelined for at least three weeks as he recovers.

Before the season kicked off, Hunter's Heisman odds were +15000. But after his stellar performance in Week 1 against TCU — a contest in which he tallied 11 catches for 119 yards and an interception on the other side of the ball — his odds in that market shortened to +2500.

Entering the Colorado State game, Hunter sat at +1500 to win college football's most coveted trophy.

Hunter's injury appears to have also impacted the point spread in Colorado's battle against Oregon in Eugene this Saturday.

Before Week 3, Colorado was listed as a 14.5-point road underdog against Oregon. The point spread has now jumped up to 21.5.

Here's another note for bettors wagering on this game: The Ducks are 3-0 against the spread (ATS) this season.

And Hunter's odds to win the Heisman aren't the only shift in this market. Teammate and quarterback Shedeur Sanders' odds have shortened drastically from +12500 to +1800.

Shedeur — head coach Deion Sanders' son — has already passed for 1,251 yards and 10 touchdowns in three weeks.

Can Shedeur keep Colorado's season alive while Hunter is out?

