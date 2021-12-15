College Football
National signing day: Deion Sanders flips the nation's No. 1 recruit from FSU to Jackson St. National signing day: Deion Sanders flips the nation's No. 1 recruit from FSU to Jackson St.
College Football

National signing day: Deion Sanders flips the nation's No. 1 recruit from FSU to Jackson St.

1 hour ago

We have a signing day stunner!

In perhaps the biggest turn of national signing day events in the past 20 years, Travis Hunter –– the nation's No. 1 football recruit, according to 247 Sports –– will no longer attend Florida State, instead flipping his commitment to Jackson State University.

Jackson State head coach Deion "Prime Time" Sanders promised to shock the world ahead of his final push for additional recruits, and he certainly has, luring Hunter away from Sanders' own alma mater. Hunter, whose natural ability has been compared to Prime's during his heyday, will now have a chance to learn from one of the game's very best.

Hunter is regarded as the best wide receiver prospect by Sports Illustrated and is among the nation's top cornerback prospects as well.

Hunter's skill set and accolades earned him a near-perfect scouting rating from 247 Sports (.9999; the maximum possible composite rating is 1.0000), and he has been deemed a generational talent and game-changing playmaker on both sides of the football.

He visited Jackson State in the fall, which many saw as a win for Sanders as his team's profile continues to rise.

Now, after a 21-month commitment to Mike Norvell and FSU, Hunter is a Tiger.

During his high school career at Georgia's Collins Hill High School, the five-star recruit pulled in 46 receiving TDs and racked up 3,807 yards on offense. He also accounted for 19 INTs.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the ground-breaking news:

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
College Football Odds: 2022 Heisman Lines
College Football

College Football Odds: 2022 Heisman Lines

College Football Odds: 2022 Heisman Lines
Who's the favorite to take home the 2022 Heisman Trophy after Bryce Young's win? Here are the early lines on next year.
48 mins ago
Spencer Rattler Transfers To South Carolina
College Football

Spencer Rattler Transfers To South Carolina

Spencer Rattler Transfers To South Carolina
After three years at Oklahoma, former five-star quarterback Spencer Rattler announced his transfer to South Carolina.
1 day ago
Alabama's Bryce Young Wins Heisman
College Football

Alabama's Bryce Young Wins Heisman

Alabama's Bryce Young Wins Heisman
Bryce Young became the second straight winner for the Tide, realizing the potential his father saw at a young age, RJ Young writes.
3 days ago
Oregon Lands Lanning
College Football

Oregon Lands Lanning

Oregon Lands Lanning
The coaching carousel continues to turn, with Oregon reportedly hiring Georgia DC Dan Lanning as head coach.
3 days ago
Heisman Trophy Résumés
College Football

Heisman Trophy Résumés

Heisman Trophy Résumés
How do Heisman finalists Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Aidan Hutchinson and Kenny Pickett stack up against each other?
4 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes