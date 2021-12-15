College Football National signing day: Deion Sanders flips the nation's No. 1 recruit from FSU to Jackson St. 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

We have a signing day stunner!

In perhaps the biggest turn of national signing day events in the past 20 years, Travis Hunter –– the nation's No. 1 football recruit, according to 247 Sports –– will no longer attend Florida State, instead flipping his commitment to Jackson State University.

Jackson State head coach Deion "Prime Time" Sanders promised to shock the world ahead of his final push for additional recruits, and he certainly has, luring Hunter away from Sanders' own alma mater. Hunter, whose natural ability has been compared to Prime's during his heyday, will now have a chance to learn from one of the game's very best.

Hunter is regarded as the best wide receiver prospect by Sports Illustrated and is among the nation's top cornerback prospects as well.

Hunter's skill set and accolades earned him a near-perfect scouting rating from 247 Sports (.9999; the maximum possible composite rating is 1.0000), and he has been deemed a generational talent and game-changing playmaker on both sides of the football.

He visited Jackson State in the fall, which many saw as a win for Sanders as his team's profile continues to rise.

Now, after a 21-month commitment to Mike Norvell and FSU, Hunter is a Tiger.

During his high school career at Georgia's Collins Hill High School, the five-star recruit pulled in 46 receiving TDs and racked up 3,807 yards on offense. He also accounted for 19 INTs.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the ground-breaking news:

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.