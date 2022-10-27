College Football College football odds Week 9: How to bet USC-Arizona 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Arizona Wildcats and USC Trojans will face off Saturday night for a PAC-12 college football Week 9 battle.

At 3-4, the Wildcats come into this contest on the heels of two-consecutive losses to Oregon and to Washington. The 6-1 Trojans suffered their first loss of the season in Week 7 when they fell to Utah, 43-42.

Which squad escapes Week 9 with a win — the Wildcats or the Trojans?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between USC and Arizona, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 10 USC at Arizona (7:00 p.m. ET Saturday, PAC-12 Network)

Point spread: USC -15.5 (USC favored to win by more than 15.5 points, otherwise Arizona covers)

Moneyline: USC -714 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.15 total); Arizona +450 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Total scoring over/under: 76.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

I feel for the Wildcats defense on Saturday night. The Wildcats defense is ranked 113th overall and 129th in points per drive. They struggle to stop anyone and have allowed 49 points in three of their four conference games. Now, they get a high-powered USC offense off a bye. After their loss to Utah, the Trojans are going to unleash all their anger on this Wildcat defense

USC’s offense is a first-half team, scoring early and often this season. The Trojans rank seventh in the sport, averaging nearly 23 points in the first half. Arizona, on the other hand, allows 18.5 points in the first half of games. That's good for 111th in college football.

More specifically, Arizona has faced two-straight teams that rank in the top six of offensive points per drive. Oregon scored 28 first-half points, and Washington had 21. Arguably, Washington could have scored more if not for two missed fourth downs in Arizona territory. It's also worth noting that USC’s defense has been good at forcing turnovers that give the offense extra possessions early in games. Arizona’s quarterback is turnover-prone.

It would not surprise me if the Trojans scored a touchdown on all of their first-half opportunities.

I think USC scores at will early in this game. Give me USC's first-half team total.

PICK: USC Over 22.5 points scored in the 1st half

