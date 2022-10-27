College Football
College football odds Week 9: How to bet USC-Arizona
College Football

College football odds Week 9: How to bet USC-Arizona

2 hours ago

The Arizona Wildcats and USC Trojans will face off Saturday night for a PAC-12 college football Week 9 battle.

At 3-4, the Wildcats come into this contest on the heels of two-consecutive losses to Oregon and to Washington. The 6-1 Trojans suffered their first loss of the season in Week 7 when they fell to Utah, 43-42.

Which squad escapes Week 9 with a win — the Wildcats or the Trojans?                     

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between USC and Arizona, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

No. 10 USC at Arizona (7:00 p.m. ET Saturday, PAC-12 Network)

Point spread: USC -15.5 (USC favored to win by more than 15.5 points, otherwise Arizona covers)
Moneyline: USC -714 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.15 total); Arizona +450 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Total scoring over/under: 76.5 points scored by both teams combined 

Sat 11:00 PM
PACN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
10
USC Trojans
USC
Arizona Wildcats
ARIZ

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

I feel for the Wildcats defense on Saturday night. The Wildcats defense is ranked 113th overall and 129th in points per drive. They struggle to stop anyone and have allowed 49 points in three of their four conference games. Now, they get a high-powered USC offense off a bye. After their loss to Utah, the Trojans are going to unleash all their anger on this Wildcat defense

USC’s offense is a first-half team, scoring early and often this season. The Trojans rank seventh in the sport, averaging nearly 23 points in the first half. Arizona, on the other hand, allows 18.5 points in the first half of games. That's good for 111th in college football. 

More specifically, Arizona has faced two-straight teams that rank in the top six of offensive points per drive. Oregon scored 28 first-half points, and Washington had 21. Arguably, Washington could have scored more if not for two missed fourth downs in Arizona territory. It's also worth noting that USC’s defense has been good at forcing turnovers that give the offense extra possessions early in games. Arizona’s quarterback is turnover-prone. 

It would not surprise me if the Trojans scored a touchdown on all of their first-half opportunities. 

I think USC scores at will early in this game. Give me USC's first-half team total.

PICK: USC Over 22.5 points scored in the 1st half

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College football odds Week 9: How to bet Cincinnati-UCF
Cincinnati Bearcats

College football odds Week 9: How to bet Cincinnati-UCF

19 mins ago
College football odds Week 9: How to bet TCU-West Virginia
College Football

College football odds Week 9: How to bet TCU-West Virginia

44 mins ago
College football odds Week 9: How to bet Virginia Tech-NC State
College Football

College football odds Week 9: How to bet Virginia Tech-NC State

54 mins ago
College football odds Week 9: How to bet Ole Miss-Texas A&M
College Football

College football odds Week 9: How to bet Ole Miss-Texas A&M

1 hour ago
College football odds Week 9: How to bet Missouri-South Carolina
College Football

College football odds Week 9: How to bet Missouri-South Carolina

4 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB HighlightsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes