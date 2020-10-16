College Football The Biggest Game Of The Year 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Kevin Cooney

When two of the top three college football teams in the country face off against each other, it’s a big thing. When you add in the intensity of a huge conference rivalry and other big storylines, it gets even bigger.

That’s what’s on the line Saturday night as the third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs pull into Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama to face the second ranked Crimson Tide. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. local on Saturday night (CBS).

The sports betting information

At the FOX Bet Sportsbook, Alabama was a 4-point favorite over Georgia as of Thursday afternoon. The over/under total on the game is 57 points. On the money line, Alabama is a -188 favorite while Georgia’s money line odds are +160. (A $100 bet on Georgia would earn $260, while you would need to wager $188 on Alabama to win an extra $100.)

The history

Georgia has been knocking on the door of SEC leadership and a national championship for almost a decade now. But Alabama has been the one standing in the way. Since Nick Saban took over as head coach in 2007, Alabama is 5-1 against Georgia – including a 26-23 national championship game win in 2018 and two Tide victories in the SEC championship game.

Overall, Alabama holds a 40-25-1 advantage in the series, which dates back to 1895. If Alabama were to win on Saturday night, the six wins in a row would be the longest such streak for either side in the rivalries history.

The main storylines to watch

The biggest story dropped on Wednesday night when Alabama coach Nick Saban tested positive for the coronavirus. The 68-year-old Alabama coach was asymptomatic and had expressed hope of somehow still coaching the Crimson Tide on Saturday, but NCAA rules prohibit a coach from calling in from home to coach his team. That could be the biggest side story right up until kickoff.

The other story from Tuscaloosa is Alabama’s offense is rolling. Fresh off posting 63 points in a wild win over Ole Miss last Saturday night, the Crimson Tide feature one of the country’s most productive running backs in Najee Harris, a steady quarterback in Mac Jones, and some of the country’s best offensive weapons.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are coming off back to back home victories over Top 15 teams in No. 7 Auburn (27-6) and No. 14 Tennessee (44-21). Stetson Bennett has stabilized an uncertain quarterback situation at Georgia, throwing two touchdown passes in last week’s win over the Volunteers.

