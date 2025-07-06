College Football Texas Tech FB Commit Felix Ojo Lands Eye-Popping Revenue-Sharing Deal Updated Jul. 6, 2025 1:33 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Texas Tech commit Felix Ojo is one of the first big winners in the revenue-sharing world that has now begun in college sports. As part of his commitment to Texas Tech, the five-star offensive tackle recruit agreed to a three-year, $2.3 million revenue-sharing deal with the school, The Athletic reported.

Ojo's deal is believed to be one of the largest revenue-sharing agreements between a school and a student-athlete since the approval of the House v. NCAA settlement in June, which allowed schools and student-athletes to agree to revenue-sharing deals starting on July 1. The deal will pay Ojo $775,000 per year, according to The Athletic.

When news first broke about Ojo's commitment, his agent, Derrick Shelby of Prestige Management, told ESPN that the revenue-sharing deal he received was worth $5.1 million. While that figure isn't fully guaranteed, Ojo's revenue-sharing deal can climb to that number if there's a large jump in the cap schools can spend on revenue-sharing deals with student-athletes, The Athletic added in its report.

Entering the 2025-26 academic year, schools are allowed to spend roughly $20.5 million in revenue-sharing deals per year across all sponsored sports. However, that number is expected to increase on a yearly basis.

Ojo can't officially put pen to paper on his revenue-sharing agreement with Texas Tech just yet, though. Recruits can't sign their revenue-sharing deals with schools until the signing period begins, which is Dec. 3 for FBS football. Student-athletes enrolled for the 2025-26 academic year could begin negotiating revenue-sharing deals with their current schools starting on July 1.

Still, Ojo will likely become one of the richest players in college football, at least through revenue sharing, when he takes the field in 2026. To put his agreement in perspective, the total potential value of Ojo's agreement ($5.1 million) would be equal to what a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft would make over the totality of their rookie deal, per Spotrac. Ojo could actually make more on a per-year basis than those players as well, as NFL rookie deals are four years long.

"Football is a brutal sport, and athletes are not able to play professionally until their graduating class has been in college three years," Shelby told ESPN of Ojo's deal. "It was important to be able to secure Felix Ojo's future and give him and his family some security as he continues to develop into a first-round NFL draft pick."

Prior to landing Ojo in a rich revenue-sharing deal, Texas Tech has made major financial commitments in obtaining and securing student-athletes as of late in the name, image and likeness (NIL) era. Softball phenom NiJaree Canady has reportedly received two $1 million deals through Texas Tech's NIL collective, reciting one to transfer from Stanford in 2024 and earning another to remain with the school in June.

Basketball star JT Toppin also remained at Texas Tech following his All-American season in 2024-25 by reportedly signing a $3 million deal with the school's NIL collective. That deal has made Toppin one of the most valuable players in all of college sports.

Texas Tech's JT Toppin has been one of the biggest beneficiaries in the school's financial commitment to athletics. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

That spending has also carried into the football program. The Red Raiders spent more than $10 million through their NIL collective to land 21 players in the transfer portal this offseason, according to The Athletic. Its transfer portal class ranked as the second-best this offseason, via 247 Sports.

Ojo, who also had offers from and visited Michigan, Texas, Florida, Ohio State and others, headlines a 2026 recruiting class that currently ranks 26th in the nation, via 247 Sports. He's currently 247 Sports' fifth-best prospect in the Class of 2026 and is the best recruit the program has ever landed, according to the recruiting service.

