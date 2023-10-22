Texas QB Quinn Ewers reportedly will miss time with AC joint sprain
No. 7 Texas is expected to be without starting quarterback Quinn Ewers for some time after the sophomore was injured in Saturday's 31-24 victory over Houston, according to multiple reports Sunday.
The news, originally reported by Orangebloods.com and later confirmed by ESPN, revealed that Ewers had endured a grade 2 AC joint sprain to his right (throwing) shoulder. Both outlets reported that the injury is not expected to be season-ending.
Ewers was injured on a hard hit while scrambling in the fourth quarter. He left the game and did not return.
Redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy replaced Ewers, going 1-for-2 for 7 yards as Texas held on for the win. Murphy won the backup QB job during spring practice, beating out celebrated freshman Arch Manning for the job.
Ewers, who is listed at 6-foot-2, 195 pounds on Texas' official roster, missed three games last season after spraining his SC joint in a loss to Alabama.
The Longhorns, who do not have any more teams on their schedule that are currently ranked, play host to BYU on Saturday.
-
Big Noon Live: Ohio State batters Penn State in defensive fight
College football Week 8 highlights: Utah beats USC on last-second field goal
Could Jim Harbaugh leave Michigan at end of season?
-
Pretty or not, Ohio State gets the result it needs vs. Penn State once again
Shedeur's replacement? Colorado lands 4-star QB for Class of 2025
2023 Heisman Watch: J.J. McCarthy's Heisman stock rises after dominant showing
-
2023 Colorado Buffaloes football schedule: How to watch, dates, times, TV channel
Ohio State's methods have changed, but the results are the same, and that's OK
Big Noon Kickoff: Best signs from Ohio State vs. Penn State
NFL Week 7 live updates: Eagles lead Dolphins, Patriots upset Bills, Chiefs upend Chargers
-
Big Noon Live: Ohio State batters Penn State in defensive fight
College football Week 8 highlights: Utah beats USC on last-second field goal
Could Jim Harbaugh leave Michigan at end of season?
-
Pretty or not, Ohio State gets the result it needs vs. Penn State once again
Shedeur's replacement? Colorado lands 4-star QB for Class of 2025
2023 Heisman Watch: J.J. McCarthy's Heisman stock rises after dominant showing
-
2023 Colorado Buffaloes football schedule: How to watch, dates, times, TV channel
Ohio State's methods have changed, but the results are the same, and that's OK
Big Noon Kickoff: Best signs from Ohio State vs. Penn State