College Football Texas QB Quinn Ewers reportedly will miss time with AC joint sprain Updated Oct. 22, 2023 10:22 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

No. 7 Texas is expected to be without starting quarterback Quinn Ewers for some time after the sophomore was injured in Saturday's 31-24 victory over Houston, according to multiple reports Sunday.

The news, originally reported by Orangebloods.com and later confirmed by ESPN, revealed that Ewers had endured a grade 2 AC joint sprain to his right (throwing) shoulder. Both outlets reported that the injury is not expected to be season-ending.

Ewers was injured on a hard hit while scrambling in the fourth quarter. He left the game and did not return.

Redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy replaced Ewers, going 1-for-2 for 7 yards as Texas held on for the win. Murphy won the backup QB job during spring practice, beating out celebrated freshman Arch Manning for the job.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ewers, who is listed at 6-foot-2, 195 pounds on Texas' official roster, missed three games last season after spraining his SC joint in a loss to Alabama.

The Longhorns, who do not have any more teams on their schedule that are currently ranked, play host to BYU on Saturday.

share