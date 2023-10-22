College Football
Texas QB Quinn Ewers reportedly will miss time with AC joint sprain
College Football

Texas QB Quinn Ewers reportedly will miss time with AC joint sprain

Updated Oct. 22, 2023 10:22 p.m. ET

No. 7 Texas is expected to be without starting quarterback Quinn Ewers for some time after the sophomore was injured in Saturday's 31-24 victory over Houston, according to multiple reports Sunday.

The news, originally reported by Orangebloods.com and later confirmed by ESPN, revealed that Ewers had endured a grade 2 AC joint sprain to his right (throwing) shoulder. Both outlets reported that the injury is not expected to be season-ending.

Ewers was injured on a hard hit while scrambling in the fourth quarter. He left the game and did not return.

Redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy replaced Ewers, going 1-for-2 for 7 yards as Texas held on for the win. Murphy won the backup QB job during spring practice, beating out celebrated freshman Arch Manning for the job.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ewers, who is listed at 6-foot-2, 195 pounds on Texas' official roster, missed three games last season after spraining his SC joint in a loss to Alabama.

The Longhorns, who do not have any more teams on their schedule that are currently ranked, play host to BYU on Saturday.

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NFL Week 7 live updates: Eagles lead Dolphins, Patriots upset Bills, Chiefs upend Chargers

NFL Week 7 live updates: Eagles lead Dolphins, Patriots upset Bills, Chiefs upend Chargers

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 World Series Image 2023 World Series2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes