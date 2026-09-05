How Much Is Clemson's Dabo Swinney's Buyout? Contract Details In 2026

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has been included in very early hot-seat conversations this season, especially after his Tigers' underwhelming finish in 2025.

Swinney finished 7-6 on the year, marking his worst finish as Clemson's head coach since his 6-7 record in the 2010 season. After a 10-3 finish and an ACC championship win in 2024, Clemson struggled to build off its success in 2025.

Whether the Tigers win or lose, it's become increasingly clear that Swinney's Clemson teams of the mid-2020s are not the same as the national championship-winning teams that dominated so much of the previous decade of college football. And if Swinney doesn't turn things around, his seat could keep getting hotter and hotter.

Here's a look at Swinney's contract details and buyout options.

How Much Is Swinney Making At Clemson?

Dabo Swinney enters his 20th year as Clemson's head coach. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Swinney signed a 10-year, $115 million contract in September 2022, which has him entering his fifth year in his current contract. After the 2025 season, Swinney made 11.5 million, the highest of any coach in the ACC and fourth-highest in college football.

How Much Is Swinney's Buyout After This Season?

If Clemson decided to part ways with Swinney as head coach, without cause, the university would owe $57 million, which is down from the $60 million it would have owed him last season, according to the Greenville News and USA TODAY's college football coaches salary database. And his buyout will remain at $57 million through the end of his current contract in 2031.

On the other side, if Swinney leaves Clemson to take over at another program, he would owe the Tigers $3 million in 2026 or 2027, $2 million in 2028 or 2029 and $1 million in 2030, the Greenville News noted.

However, the previously established "Alabama clause" is still very much in effect, dictating that Swinney would owe Clemson 150% more money if he left specifically for Alabama.

What Is Clemson's Toughest 2026 Games And Schedule?

Clemson opens up the 2026 season on the road at No. 11 LSU. Additionally, Clemson will also host No. 7 and national champion runner-ups Miami on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Clemson's 2026 Schedule: