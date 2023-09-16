Texas A&M might 'find that money' to buy out coach Jimbo Fisher's big contract
Two years ago, Texas A&M gave head football coach Jimbo Fisher a 10-year, $95 million extension. Now, his job could be in jeopardy.
"Absolutely," reporter Bruce Feldman said on Saturday's "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame show, explaining why Fisher could lose his job. "Since [the extension], 5-7 last year. … Last week at Miami, they got out-played, out-coached. They got whipped."
Last season, Fisher's Aggies were 5-7 and 2-6 in SEC play. He is 1-7 in his last eight games against Power 5 opponents.
Will the massive guarantees in Fishers' contract keep Texas A&M from considering moving on? According to Feldman, perhaps not.
"The buyout is huge, $77 million," he said. "But I am told that if he doesn't get it going this year, A&M will find that money.
"A source told me this week, he said ‘look, it's Year 6. What's another 8-4 season gonna prove at this point?'"
Feldman went on to point out that the early-season success of Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns only puts more pressure on Fisher's shoulders.
"The arch-rival, the team they hate more than anything, Texas? They're looking like a national title contender, and Steve Sarkisian's only been on the job half as long as Jimbo Fisher has," Feldman said.
-
2023 College Football, NFL odds: Best bets for Colorado-Colorado State, Raiders-Bills
Big Noon Live: Penn State pulls away to rout Illinois; Deion Sanders led pregame party
2023 College Football Week 3 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
-
Colorado State vs. Colorado: TV channel, live stream, time, how to watch – September 16
Klatt: What to expect in Penn State-Illinois, Colorado State-Colorado and more
'Big Noon Kickoff' Colorado pregame lineup will feature Gronk, Lil' Wayne, Coach Prime
-
Colorado's Deion Sanders fires back: CSU coach 'messed around,' made it personal
2023 Colorado Buffaloes football schedule: How to watch, dates, times, TV channel
Betting action report: Bettors expect Chiefs to rebound, Penn State huge favorites
-
2023 College Football, NFL odds: Best bets for Colorado-Colorado State, Raiders-Bills
Big Noon Live: Penn State pulls away to rout Illinois; Deion Sanders led pregame party
2023 College Football Week 3 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
-
Colorado State vs. Colorado: TV channel, live stream, time, how to watch – September 16
Klatt: What to expect in Penn State-Illinois, Colorado State-Colorado and more
'Big Noon Kickoff' Colorado pregame lineup will feature Gronk, Lil' Wayne, Coach Prime
-
Colorado's Deion Sanders fires back: CSU coach 'messed around,' made it personal
2023 Colorado Buffaloes football schedule: How to watch, dates, times, TV channel
Betting action report: Bettors expect Chiefs to rebound, Penn State huge favorites