Texas A&M might 'find that money' to buy out coach Jimbo Fisher's big contract

Published Sep. 16, 2023 2:50 p.m. ET

Two years ago, Texas A&M gave head football coach Jimbo Fisher a 10-year, $95 million extension. Now, his job could be in jeopardy.

"Absolutely," reporter Bruce Feldman said on Saturday's "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame show, explaining why Fisher could lose his job. "Since [the extension], 5-7 last year. … Last week at Miami, they got out-played, out-coached. They got whipped."

Last season, Fisher's Aggies were 5-7 and 2-6 in SEC play. He is 1-7 in his last eight games against Power 5 opponents.

Will the massive guarantees in Fishers' contract keep Texas A&M from considering moving on? According to Feldman, perhaps not.

"The buyout is huge, $77 million," he said. "But I am told that if he doesn't get it going this year, A&M will find that money.

"A source told me this week, he said ‘look, it's Year 6. What's another 8-4 season gonna prove at this point?'"

Feldman went on to point out that the early-season success of Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns only puts more pressure on Fisher's shoulders.

"The arch-rival, the team they hate more than anything, Texas? They're looking like a national title contender, and Steve Sarkisian's only been on the job half as long as Jimbo Fisher has," Feldman said.

