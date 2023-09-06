TCU LB Johnny Hodges: 'We're the laughingstock of college football'
TCU fell victim to one of the best debuts a transfer player has ever pulled off in college football, as Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw for 510 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-42 victory over the Horned Frogs last week. To boot, TCU has now given up 155 points over its past three games dating back to the 2022 season.
One of the veteran Horned Frogs has had enough.
"I guess you can say it's a wake-up call. I don't know how losing in the national championship by 60 isn't a wake-up call. Right now we're definitely the laughingstock of college football," linebacker Johnny Hodges said Tuesday. "Having 22 missed tackles, having who knows how many missed assignments, making our defensive coordinator look awful, just making his defense look like it's a childhood kids' defense and him getting all this slack. So if it's not a wake-up call, then I don't know what it is."
Colorado finished the game with 565 total yards on seven yards per play, while Hodges finished with nine combined tackles (one for loss) and one sack.
Prior to losing to Colorado, TCU reached the 2023 College Football Playoff but surrendered 45 points to Michigan in the semifinal round and 65 points to Georgia in the championship game. Furthermore, the Horned Frogs gave up 30-plus points in seven of their 15 games.
Hodges spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Navy (2020-21) before transferring to TCU for the 2022 season. He totaled 87 combined tackles, two sacks and one pass defensed last year.
TCU aims to get back on track Saturday when its hosts the Nicholls Colonels.
