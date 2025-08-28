College Football Tattoos, Trash Talk and Buckeyes: Scenes from The Joel Klatt Show Live in Columbus Updated Aug. 29, 2025 8:18 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Columbus was buzzing Thursday night ahead of this weekend’s heavyweight clash between No. 1 Texas and No. 3 Ohio State, and "The Joel Klatt Show" brought the energy straight to Buckeye Nation.

Broadcasting live from the Browning Amphitheater on the Ohio State campus, the sold-out show delivered a mix of football insight, fanfare, and unforgettable moments.

With former Ohio State stars like Cardale Jones and TreVeyon Henderson joining the stage, passionate fans packing the seats, and one diehard even getting a national championship tattoo live on air, it was more than just a show — it was a celebration of Buckeye football.

Here are the top moments from a wild night in Columbus.

Lifelong Buckeyes fan Andy Nero shocks the crowd by getting a "2025 Ohio State National Champions" tattoo on stage.

While Ohio State hasn’t played a snap this season, Nero’s confidence in the Buckeyes is now inked in bold lettering on his upper right shoulder.

Jenny Taft's favorite Buckeye to cover was J.K. Dobbins.

Jenny Taft joined Joel Klatt live from Columbus, Ohio, to reveal why J.K. Dobbins is her favorite all-time Ohio State Buckeye

During the Q&A portion of "The Joel Klatt Show," a fan asked Klatt and Jenny Taft who their favorite Buckeye players were from a coverage standpoint.

"J.K. Dobbins," Taft said. "He was so special."

Jenny Taft described her life as a sideline reporter.

Jenny Taft spoke with Joel Klatt from Columbus and revealed why she loves being a sideline reporter.

Taft said her greatest challenge is to leave her mark in such a short glimpse of time. It's about the fans and the stories, she said, never about her. She's so experienced that she goes off instincts and lets the game breath.

"I love the rush of being on the field," Taft said. "I just want to make sure I get all the stories to you guys."

Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft and Cardale Jones shared their best Urban Meyer stories.

Cardale Jones, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft shared their favorite stories about former Ohio State Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer from Columbus, Ohio.

Taft said Urban Meyer, who coached Ohio State from 2012-18, was "the hardest coach to interview." Taft would approach Meyer, and he'd instantly be angry, counting down the amount of time the sideline reporter would have to interview him. The funniest part, Taft said, is that they're best friends now.

Jones described Meyer's intensity by recalling a play from the 2014 national championship game. As Jones jumped over a defender to get a first-down on a fourth-and-1, his eyes locked with Meyer's eyes.

Klatt recounted the first time he met Meyer — how they walked to 'The Shoe,' where Meyer stared at the 2014 championship banner.

Cardale Jones threw a pass to a fan for free tickets.

The pass from the former national championship-winning QB looked pretty good, but the fan's hands? Well, that was another story. So close!

Jones threw a second pass to a fan, and the result was incredible!

The second contestant Jones selected made a web gem of a catch, bobbling the ball and barely catching it before it hit the ground.

Two Ohio State legends — TreVeyon Henderson and Lathan Ransom — joined the live show.

Fresh off helping lead the Buckeyes to a national championship last season, Henderson, now a member of the New England Patriots, and Ransom, now a member of the Carolina Panthers, were greeted by huge cheers from the Buckeye faithful.

Ransom also shared his excitement about this year's team. He believes Jermaine Mathews Jr. is going to take the next step as a defensive back.

"This might be one of the best corners I've seen since I've been here," Random said of Matthews.

Ransom was also pumped about the improvement of linebackers Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles.

Lathan Ransom explained how Jack Sawyer convinced the stars to return for a championship run.

There was a world where the key Buckeyes who led the team to the 2024 CFP National Championship left for the NFL a year earlier. Henderson, Ransom, Emeka Egbuka, and more were all talented enough to do so, but defensive end Jack Sawyer made sure everyone stayed for one last run.

"He was in everyone's ear telling us what we could do," Ransom said of Sawyer. "We didn't want to go out like that — going out on a loss."

Lathan Ransom credited Jack Sawyer as the main reason for Ohio State Buckeyes players returning for their championship last season.

