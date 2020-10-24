College Football
College Football

Social Media Reacts To Indiana's Shocking Win

1 hour ago

If all the chaos of 2020 could be encapsulated in the final minutes of a football game, it would be Indiana's win over No. 8 Penn State in the opening weekend of Big Ten football.

It was quite the upset, as the Nittany Lions were favored by 6.5. (All odds provided by FOX Bet).

The game seemed over for Indiana when the team failed on fourth-and-21 with a little under two minutes remaining.

But down by one, the Hoosiers allowed the Nittany Lions' Deyvn Ford to score on the next play, giving enough time for Indiana to take the ball back and drive down the field – which was exactly what happened.

With the score 28-20, the Hooisers ran it into the end zone seven plays later and scored the 2-point conversion to force overtime.

Penn State got a touchdown first, and Indiana responded with one of their own. Then, Hoosiers coach Tom Allen went for the win and earned it by the slimmest of margins with the greatest stretch you'll ever see.

FOX Sports rules analyst and former VP of officiating Mike Pereira broke down the call on the field and the fact that the ruling stood after the game.

Got all of that? Just in case, here's a recap of the whirlwind closing possessions for both teams.

And Twitter certainly had thoughts, from fans, athletes and analysts celebrating the underdog win to those who had questions about that final, non-overturned conversion.

Here are the best reactions to this massive upset in the first week of the Big Ten's return, including a look at how improbable Indiana's win was.

Enter the NFL Challenge contest on the FOX Super 6 app for free and you can win this week's $1,000,000 jackpot! Download now at foxsuper6.com!

Get more from College Football Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
College Football

College Football's Top Plays: Week 8

College Football's Top Plays: Week 8
From Indiana's stunning win to Ohio State's dominance, check out the best moments from the biggest Saturday so far!
1 hour ago
College Football

Buckeyes Dominate in Debut

Buckeyes Dominate in Debut
Justin Fields and Ohio State found their footing in the second half en route to a demolition of Nebraska on Saturday.
8 hours ago
College Football

Big Noon Kickoff Previews Big Ten

Big Noon Kickoff Previews Big Ten
Saturday is all about the Big Ten, and the Big Noon Kickoff crew made its way down to Columbus, Ohio for all the action.
12 hours ago
College Football

Rolling Over the Defense

Rolling Over the Defense
After a dominant performance in a win over Georgia, Reggie Bush named Alabama's DeVonta Smith his 'Playmaker of the Week.'
1 day ago
College Football

What You Need to Know: Big Ten Begins

What You Need to Know: Big Ten Begins
Here comes the Big Ten, featuring a top 25 matchup and the return of Justin Fields in its debut weekend.
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks