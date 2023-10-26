College Football Ryan Day: Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson 'full go' vs. Wisconsin Updated Oct. 26, 2023 3:53 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

No. 3 Ohio State's offense will get a welcome enhancement went it lines up against Wisconsin in Madison on Saturday, as running back TreVeyon Henderson will be back in the fold.

Henderson is a "full go" for the Big Ten bout after missing Ohio State's last three games due to an injury, head coach Ryan Day said on his radio show Thursday.

Across the four games that he has appeared in this season, Henderson has totaled 295 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns on 6.7 yards per carry.

Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson pulls off a NASTY hurdle, fuels 2nd rushing TD against Western Kentucky

The junior running back has been held back by injuries in the past, too, as he was limited to eight games in 2022 due to a foot injury. Henderson tore it up in his freshman season for the Buckeyes, rushing for 1,248 yards and 15 touchdowns on 6.8 yards per carry, while also totaling 312 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the whole, Ohio State's offense has been humming this season, averaging 431.9 total yards (first in Big Ten) and 33.7 points (third) per game. That said, they've slumped on the ground, averaging just 127.0 rushing yards (10th) per game.

Deamonte Trayanum and Miyan Williams have primarily shouldered the load in Henderson's absence, but have underwhelmed; Trayanum is averaging just 4.3 yards per carry this season, while Williams registers just 3.2 yards per carry.

While they got a 20-12 win over then-No. 7 Penn State, which has surrendered just 218.1 total yards (first) and 9.7 points (second) per game, Ohio State running backs combined for just 2.1 yards per carry in the Week 8 win.

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football Ohio State Buckeyes TreVeyon Henderson

share