Ryan Day, Ohio State Staff Stop Buckeyes From Planting Flag After Michigan Win

Ohio State finally got its revenge against rival Michigan, and Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day made sure it didn’t come with chaos.

Last year’s postgame melee in Columbus set the tone for Saturday’s tension. After Michigan planted its flag at midfield, pepper spray was deployed and Buckeye fans hurled obscenities at Day following a fourth straight loss, the rivalry hit one of its ugliest points in recent memory. But this time, with a 27-9 win in hand, Ohio State coaches weren’t about to let anything overshadow a statement victory.

Moments after the final whistle, senior cornerback Davison Igbinosun and freshman cornerback Devin Sanchez were spotted carrying a flag toward the Block "M," seemingly ready to return Michigan’s gesture from a year earlier. Before they could take another step, Day and team staff intervened, shouting "No, no, no!" and shutting down the attempt on the spot.

Michigan players stayed on the field after the game, circling the "M" and refusing to leave as Ohio State players celebrated with fans in the stands.

The tension was obvious, but Day made sure nothing got out of hand.

"We’re going to win with humility," Day told FOX Sports’ Jenny Taft when asked what the win meant to him, his family, and an Ohio State fan base finally able to celebrate again. "It means a lot."

Ryan Day gets emotional after Ohio State's victory over Michigan

As more video surfaced of jubilant Buckeyes jumping and yelling in the tunnel, it became clear the victory carried years of emotional weight for a program that is ranked No. 1 in the nation after completing a perfect 12-0 regular season.

And for Day — now 2–4 against the Wolverines and silencing critics who questioned him even after a national championship — this was a statement win without the spectacle.