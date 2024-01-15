College Football RB Donovan Edwards to forgo NFL Draft, will remain at Michigan for 2024 season Published Jan. 15, 2024 11:33 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Despite the departure of Blake Corum, Michigan will have one of its top running backs returning for the 2024 season.

Donovan Edwards won't declare early for the 2024 NFL Draft and will remain in Ann Arbor for his final season of eligibility, the junior running back announced Monday. Edwards made the announcement in a social media post, posting an image that reads, "Michigan fans … I'm back."

Edwards had been projected as a possible middle-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He had a relatively underwhelming junior season, rushing for 497 yards on 4.2 yards per carry and five touchdowns and adding 30 receptions for 249 yards.

But in Michigan's 34-13 win over Washington in the national title game, Edwards ran for touchdowns on the first two drives, rushing for a 41-yard score and a 46-yard score, respectively. He finished the game with 104 rushing yards on six carries.

Edwards figures to be Michigan's lead running back in 2024 following the departure of Corum, who declared for the draft on Sunday. Corum was one of the best running backs in college football over the past two seasons, rushing for a total of 2,708 yards and 45 touchdowns since the start of the 2022 season.

This won't be the first time Edwards will have to replace Corum, who missed the final two games of Michigan's 2022 season and the majority of its win over Ohio State that season. Edwards ran for a whopping 520 yards over those three games and had 991 total rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns in 2022.

Edwards' decision to remain at Michigan brings a little bit of stability to the offense in 2024. In addition to Corum, quarterback J.J. McCarthy and wide receiver Roman Wilson both declared for the NFL Draft on Sunday.

Of course, rumors of Jim Harbaugh's future with the program have also continued to swirl. He's reportedly interviewing with the Chargers for their head coaching vacancy on Monday.

