College Football
Police investigate report of missing items from Colorado locker room during UCLA game
College Football

Police investigate report of missing items from Colorado locker room during UCLA game

Published Oct. 30, 2023 3:24 p.m. ET

The police in Pasadena, California, confirmed an investigation is underway after a report that several items went missing from the Colorado locker room while the Buffaloes played No. 20 UCLA at the Rose Bowl over the weekend.

UCLA is in communication with law enforcement, Rose Bowl Stadium officials and the University of Colorado concerning the matter, Lisa Derderian, the city's public information officer, said Monday.

The production crew of "Well Off Media," which chronicles coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes, posted a video on YouTube titled, "Colorado loses to UCLA: Thieves at Rose Bowl steal from Colorado's locker room." In the video, players gathered around the bus after a 28-16 loss to the Bruins on Saturday night and discussed items being taken from inside the locker room, including jewelry.

One person had a chain he recently purchased go missing. He said in the video: "I just got mine, bro. I had the jewelry box and everything. They took it out of my jewelry box."

ADVERTISEMENT

On the social platform X, the site formerly known as Twitter, Colorado safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig posted in all caps: "IN LOCKER ROOM YOU WOULD THINK YOUR STUFF SAFE MAN ITS CRAZY."

Darius Sanders, who also documents the Buffaloes, posted a video Monday from Folsom Field where he said coaches and support staff also discovered items went missing. He said he had money gone from his bag.

The Buffaloes have fallen to 4-4 after starting out with three straight wins in Deion Sanders' first season in charge. He has instantly raised the profile at Colorado. The game against the Bruins was the fifth on network television, which is the most in Colorado history for a season. The Buffaloes have also played in front of a capacity crowd in all eight games this season.

Sanders reshaped Colorado through the transfer portal after the program went 1-11 last season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne reportedly out for season with torn knee ligament

Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne reportedly out for season with torn knee ligament

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 World Series Image 2023 World Series2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power RankingsNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes