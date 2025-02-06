College Football Ohio State's Ryan Day agrees to new contract that makes him second-highest paid coach Updated Feb. 6, 2025 1:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

After leading Ohio State to a national championship, Ryan Day is being rewarded with a hefty payday.

Day and Ohio State have agreed to an extension that's valued at $12.5 million per year over the next seven seasons, the school announced Thursday. The deal, which runs through the 2031 season, will make Day the second-highest-paid coach in the country behind Georgia's Kirby Smart, who makes $13.3 million per year.

"Ohio State Football has long been defined by excellence and, under Ryan Day's leadership, that tradition has not only continued, but thrived," athletic director Ross Bjork said in a statement. "As a leader, mentor and coach, Ryan has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the success and well-being of our players, both on and off the field. His leadership has maintained our position of national prominence each year and winning the 2024 national championship validated his program's culture of excellence, integrity, and perseverance."

The extension caps off a remarkable two-month turnaround for Day. He faced calls to be fired after Ohio State's upset loss to Michigan in the final week of the regular season, extending its losing streak to its top rival to four and costing the team a spot in the Big Ten Championship game.

But Day was able to rally his team for the College Football Playoff. Ohio State won all four of its games by double digits, holding the lead in the vast majority of its wins. OSU capped off its postseason run by defeating Notre Dame in the national championship game, 34-23.

After Day's memorable postseason run, some speculated if he'd be willing to go to the NFL. He has previous NFL experience working as a quarterbacks coach and has proven to be one of the most successful college head coaches as well. He's 70-10 in six seasons, holding a .875 winning percentage that ranks first among active head coaches.

In a recent appearance on "The Joel Klatt Show," Day insinuated that he would remain in Columbus for the long haul, noting that he's seeking to recharge his batteries to help the Buckeyes try and repeat as champions.

"I need a few weeks just to catch my breath, though, before I put the pedal the metal, because, we got to get this staff right," Day said. "And then I do need a little bit of time, because even since the game, there's been a lot we had recruiting, we were on the road doing different things. Got to make sure we get the staff organized.

Ryan Day reflects on Ohio State’s national championship win

"We got to recharge a little bit, but that's alright. Once you recharge, then it's all systems go, and then you move forward, and we got a really good group of guys coming back. I mean, a really good group of guys coming back. It's exciting."

Day, who earned just over $10 million in 2024, was thankful for the extension after its announcement on Thursday.

"This is a team of tough and determined individuals who drive our culture of respect, commitment and love," Day said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

