College Football Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith: 'I can't wait to put on a show' vs. Notre Dame Published Jan. 18, 2025 3:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Jeremiah Smith and the Ohio State Buckeyes are only a couple of days away from taking on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, but the freshman wide receiver can't wait any longer.

"If you are going to play man [to-man defense] against Ohio State, be ready," Smith said Saturday. "I can't wait to put on a show."

Smith, who said that Notre Dame plays man-to-man coverage "80%" of the time, is having an extraordinary first season. Smith has totaled 71 receptions for 1,227 yards (17.3 yards per reception) and a Big Ten-high 14 touchdowns in 15 games this season.

Smith, the top overall recruit in the 2024 class, logged six receptions for 103 yards and two touchdowns in Ohio State's first-round win over Tennessee. He followed that up with seven receptions for 187 yards and two touchdowns in the quarterfinal round against Oregon. That said, Smith was held to just one reception for three yards by Texas in the semifinals. Granted, Ohio State still beat Texas by double digits, 28-14.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith recently gave his perspective on what happened against Texas.

"You watch the film — they (Texas) doubled, tripled me," Smith said. "It's frustrating, but being a decoy helped us win the game. … If I've got to be a decoy in this game [against Notre Dame], I'll be a decoy. All I want to do is win."

Will Ohio State or Notre Dame be the National Champion?

[Read more: 'NFL-ready' Jeremiah Smith solidifies place as college football's fastest-growing star]

As for the looming championship matchup, it's an elite Ohio State offense against an elite Notre Dame defense. Offensively, the Buckeyes have averaged 265.1 passing yards (fourth in the Big Ten), 163.2 rushing yards (fifth), 428.3 total yards (fourth) and 35.8 points (second) per game. Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish have held opponents to 165.3 passing yards (second in the country), 133.0 rushing yards (42nd), 298.3 total yards (ninth) and 14.3 points (second) per game.

Defensive lineman Rylie Mills leads the Irish with 7.5 sacks, while safety Xavier Watts has reeled in six interceptions.

Notre Dame defeated Indiana, Georgia and Penn State to reach the national championship, which kicks off Monday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football Ohio State Buckeyes Jeremiah Smith

share