College football odds Week 8: How to bet Texas-Oklahoma State, pick

Orange will be the color of the day when No. 20 Texas (3-1 in Big 12 play, 5-2 overall) plays at No. 11 Oklahoma State (2-1, 5-1) in a Big 12 showdown Saturday.

The Longhorns lead the all-time series 26-10, but the Cowboys have won five of the previous seven games, including a 32-24 decision last season in Austin, Texas.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Texas-Oklahoma State game, from the point spread, moneyline, and total) Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet):

No. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Texas -6.5 (Texas favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Oklahoma State covers)

Moneyline: Texas -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Oklahoma State +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 64.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

Texas opened as a 3-point favorite in Las Vegas and that line has been bet all the way out to Texas -6 or -6.5 at most sportsbooks.

Clearly, respected bettors don’t think Pokes QB Spencer Sanders is healthy. It’s no secret that Sanders has been battling a shoulder injury for a while. Despite not practicing all week before the TCU game, he still went 16-for-36 through the air for 245 yards and ran for 68 yards and two scores.

I’ll be dialing up my pals in Stillwater over the next few days to see if Sanders is trending in the right direction, but it’s just impossible to know right now. And, while Texas is understandably power-rated pretty high by oddsmakers, this number feels too big to lay on the highway.

If Sanders can’t go, Gunnar Gundy has the tools to keep it close.

PICK: Oklahoma State (+6.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 6.5 points (or win outright)

