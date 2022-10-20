College Football
College football odds Week 8: How to bet Ole Miss-LSU
College Football

College football odds Week 8: How to bet Ole Miss-LSU

1 hour ago

The No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels will travel to play the LSU Tigers in the annual Magnolia Bowl in a key SEC West Division game Saturday.

The Tigers (3-1 SEC West, 5-2 overall) lead the all-time series (which started in 1894) 64-41-4. The Rebels (3-0, 7-0) won last season's contest 31-17, snapping a five-game win streak for the Tigers in the rivalry.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Ole Miss-LSU game, from the point spread, moneyline, and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet):

No. 7 Ole Miss at LSU (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Point spread: LSU -2.5 (LSU favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Ole Miss covers)
Moneyline: LSU -133 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Ole Miss +105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 67.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:30 PM
CBS
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
7
Ole Miss Rebels
MISS
LSU Tigers
LSU

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

The Rebels have hit the Under in the Over/Under (O/U) 12 times in their past 15 games.

The Rebels are 1-4-1 against the spread (ATS) in their past six games against the Tigers.

The Rebels are winless in their past six road games against the Tigers.

The Tigers are 4-2 ATS in their past six games.

The Tigers have hit the Under in the O/U four times in their past five games.

The Tigers have hit the Over in the O/U four times in their past five games against the Rebels.

