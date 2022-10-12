College Football
College football odds Week 7: How to bet Alabama-Tennessee, pick
College Football

College football odds Week 7: How to bet Alabama-Tennessee, pick

5 hours ago

No. 3 Alabama (6-0) takes a 15-game winning streak against No. 6 Tennessee (5-0) in the 105th meeting between SEC schools in a rivalry known as the "Third Saturday in October."

The Crimson Tide lead the all-time series 58-38-8. The Volunteers last beat the Tide 16-13 on Oct. 21, 2006.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Alabama-Tennessee game, from the point spread, moneyline, and total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Alabama narrowly escapes Texas A&M: Crimson Tide deserves credit | The Joel Klatt Show

Alabama narrowly escapes Texas A&M: Crimson Tide deserves credit | The Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt reacts to the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide defeating the Texas A&M Aggies, 24-20.

No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Point spread: Alabama -7 (Alabama favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Tennessee covers)
Moneyline: Alabama -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Tennessee +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total scoring over/under: 65.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:30 PM
CBS
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
3
Alabama Crimson Tide
ALA
6
Tennessee Volunteers
TENN

Pick via FOX Sports betting analyst Jason McIntyre:

This is a showdown of undefeated, top 10 teams, but the Bryce Young injury looms large in this one. Alabama was able to escape Texas A&M 24-20 last week without its star QB, but Bama didn’t come close to covering as 24-point favorites. 

Now, the Tide are taking a road trip to Knoxville to face Hendon Hooker and the explosive Vols. 

Tennessee ranks second in the country in scoring (46.8 ppg), and the Vols lit up Florida for 38 points and LSU for 40. The Vols can score, but can they get stops? Last year they grabbed a 14-7 lead over Alabama after a quarter, only to give up 575 yards of offense in a 52-24 rout. 

The Vols haven’t beaten Alabama since 2006, when they scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to rally to victory. As the old saying goes, you’ve lost a lot of money fading Nick Saban over the years. But if Young is ruled out here, I’ll gladly take the home team and the hook. 

PICK: Tennessee (+7.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 7.5 points (or win outright)

Are you ready for some college football? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College football odds Week 7: Top 25 early lines
College Football

College football odds Week 7: Top 25 early lines

1 hour ago
College football odds Week 7: How to bet North Carolina State-Syracuse
College Football

College football odds Week 7: How to bet North Carolina State-Syracuse

1 hour ago
College football odds Week 7: How to bet Clemson-Florida State
College Football

College football odds Week 7: How to bet Clemson-Florida State

3 hours ago
Big Noon Kickoff: Everything you need to know for Penn State at Michigan
College Football

Big Noon Kickoff: Everything you need to know for Penn State at Michigan

3 hours ago
College football odds Week 7: How to bet Vanderbilt-Georgia
College Football

College football odds Week 7: How to bet Vanderbilt-Georgia

5 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes