College Football College football odds Week 7: How to bet Alabama-Tennessee, pick 5 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

No. 3 Alabama (6-0) takes a 15-game winning streak against No. 6 Tennessee (5-0) in the 105th meeting between SEC schools in a rivalry known as the "Third Saturday in October."

The Crimson Tide lead the all-time series 58-38-8. The Volunteers last beat the Tide 16-13 on Oct. 21, 2006.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Alabama-Tennessee game, from the point spread, moneyline, and total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Alabama narrowly escapes Texas A&M: Crimson Tide deserves credit | The Joel Klatt Show Joel Klatt reacts to the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide defeating the Texas A&M Aggies, 24-20.

No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Point spread: Alabama -7 (Alabama favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Tennessee covers)

Moneyline: Alabama -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Tennessee +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: 65.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports betting analyst Jason McIntyre:

This is a showdown of undefeated, top 10 teams, but the Bryce Young injury looms large in this one. Alabama was able to escape Texas A&M 24-20 last week without its star QB, but Bama didn’t come close to covering as 24-point favorites.

Now, the Tide are taking a road trip to Knoxville to face Hendon Hooker and the explosive Vols.

Tennessee ranks second in the country in scoring (46.8 ppg), and the Vols lit up Florida for 38 points and LSU for 40. The Vols can score, but can they get stops? Last year they grabbed a 14-7 lead over Alabama after a quarter, only to give up 575 yards of offense in a 52-24 rout.

The Vols haven’t beaten Alabama since 2006, when they scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to rally to victory. As the old saying goes, you’ve lost a lot of money fading Nick Saban over the years. But if Young is ruled out here, I’ll gladly take the home team and the hook.

PICK: Tennessee (+7.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 7.5 points (or win outright)

Are you ready for some college football? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today !

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more