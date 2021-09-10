College Football Notre Dame vs. Toledo odds: How to bet, picks, more 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish certainly went through a brawl in Week 1 against Florida State. While Week 2 might not shape up as quite as much of a sweat, could the Toledo Rockets put a scare into the Fighting Irish themselves?

Here are the odds, point spreads, moneylines, total scoring over/under and picks you need to make your wagers on Toledo versus Notre Dame at FOX Bet.

Toledo at No. 8 Notre Dame (Saturday, 2:30 p.m. ET, Peacock)

Point spread: Notre Dame -16.5 (Notre Dame favored to win by more than 17 points, otherwise Toledo covers)

Moneyline: Notre Dame -1000 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $11 total); Toledo +650 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Total scoring over/under: 55 points scored by both teams combined

Expert analysis via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre: "There are two ways to approach this game: Take Toledo in the first half, or wager on them for the full game.

"The Irish are also coming into this matchup on short rest, having played Sunday night, and Notre Dame is beaten up. Star left tackle Blake Fisher (a potential first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft) is out eight weeks, and LBs Paul Moala and Shayne Simon are out for the season.

"Not ideal against a Toledo offense whose DNA is running the football."

PICK: Toledo (+16.5) to lose by fewer than 16.5 points (or win outright) at FOX Bet

