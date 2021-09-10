College Football
Notre Dame vs. Toledo odds: How to bet, picks, more Notre Dame vs. Toledo odds: How to bet, picks, more
College Football

Notre Dame vs. Toledo odds: How to bet, picks, more

1 hour ago

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish certainly went through a brawl in Week 1 against Florida State. While Week 2 might not shape up as quite as much of a sweat, could the Toledo Rockets put a scare into the Fighting Irish themselves?

Here are the odds, point spreads, moneylines, total scoring over/under and picks you need to make your wagers on Toledo versus Notre Dame at FOX Bet.

Toledo at No. 8 Notre Dame (Saturday, 2:30 p.m. ET, Peacock)
Point spread: Notre Dame -16.5 (Notre Dame favored to win by more than 17 points, otherwise Toledo covers)
Moneyline: Notre Dame -1000 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $11 total); Toledo +650 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Total scoring over/under: 55 points scored by both teams combined

Expert analysis via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre: "There are two ways to approach this game: Take Toledo in the first half, or wager on them for the full game.

"The Irish are also coming into this matchup on short rest, having played Sunday night, and Notre Dame is beaten up. Star left tackle Blake Fisher (a potential first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft) is out eight weeks, and LBs Paul Moala and Shayne Simon are out for the season.

"Not ideal against a Toledo offense whose DNA is running the football."

PICK: Toledo (+16.5) to lose by fewer than 16.5 points (or win outright) at FOX Bet

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
How To Bet Iowa vs. Iowa State
College Football

How To Bet Iowa vs. Iowa State

How To Bet Iowa vs. Iowa State
Week 2 of the college season features a Top 10 battle for the heartland. Can the Cyclones cover as slight favorites?
1 hour ago
How To Bet Oregon vs. Ohio State
College Football

How To Bet Oregon vs. Ohio State

How To Bet Oregon vs. Ohio State
It's an epic tilt between two top 12 teams, yet Ohio State is a massive favorite. Can the Ducks keep things close?
1 hour ago
Win $25,000 On College Football Saturday
College Football

Win $25,000 On College Football Saturday

Win $25,000 On College Football Saturday
Oregon-Ohio State and the battle for Iowa highlight the major matchups in Week 2, and you could win big – for free! Here's how.
6 hours ago
Win $10,000 on Oregon-Ohio State
College Football

Win $10,000 on Oregon-Ohio State

Win $10,000 on Oregon-Ohio State
The Oregon Ducks take on C.J. Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, and you could win big – for free! Here's how.
7 hours ago
By The Numbers: CFB Week 2
College Football

By The Numbers: CFB Week 2

By The Numbers: CFB Week 2
Week 2 of the college football season features multiple ranked matchups. Here are the numbers to know before Saturday.
8 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes