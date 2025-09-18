College Football 'No Ill Will': Urban Meyer Reflects on Rivalry with Jim Harbaugh Updated Sep. 18, 2025 5:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Jim Harbaugh isn't everyone's cup of tea. However, one of his fiercest rivals over the years has developed a surprising respect for him.



Urban Meyer admitted that while he and Harbaugh don't have much of a relationship, the former Ohio State head coach said that he doesn't hold any animosity toward the former Michigan head coach.

"I have no ill will at all. We got along fine," Meyer said of his relationship with Harbaugh on FS1's "The Herd." "The times we were together, we shook hands, smiled, [asked] how the family's doing, wish you well and move on. That was about it."

In terms of on-field matters, Meyer won all four meetings between the two coaches, with Ohio State ending Michigan's playoff hopes in two of those victories.

However, Harbaugh took some swipes at Meyer over the years. Following Meyer's retirement at the end of the 2018 season, Harbaugh said that his former rival had a "phenomenal record," but "controversy follows everywhere he's been." Harbaugh also took a dig at Meyer's preference for 1% milk in 2016, calling it "candy-ass milk."

Meyer trolled Harbaugh for that comment after Ohio State's victory over Michigan in 2016. When Meyer's wife called him during the postgame press conference, he told reporters that she was calling to tell him to bring home a gallon of milk.

Harbaugh's arrival at Michigan ahead of the 2015 season also could've added some extra tension between him and Meyer. The former Ohio State head coach recalled just how much Harbaugh pushed the envelope and wondered how uncomfortable he could've made himself and other college coaches.

"When he got to the Big Ten, it was like they were doing all this stuff," Meyer said. "They were going to Europe. They were going to IMG to have practice. They were doing those minicamps all over the place. They just kept pushing the envelope. They did signing with the stars. It was like one thing after the other. Then, you're just kinda like, ‘Wait a minute, is there substance here? Am I going to have to deal with this non-stop?' My staff's meeting with me and saying a recruit wants to go to Rome now. I'm like, ‘Wait, wait, what?’

"That was interesting. Just the way he came in."

Urban Meyer won all four of his matchups against Jim Harbaugh as Ohio State's head coach, including the memorable 2016 game. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Harbaugh's off-field business ultimately had little impact, which might have made it easier for Meyer to reflect more fondly on Harbaugh’s early years. Still, Meyer pointed out a quirky similarity between the two.

"When the Big Ten meetings would start, the meeting would be at 11 o'clock, we'd walk in at 10:59 and 54 seconds," Meyer said. "He'd sit on one side [and I'd sit on the other]. I don't know. It's just the way it is."

Meyer also noted that he actually knows Jim's brother, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh, "fairly well." He added that he has "tremendous respect" for Jim's father, Jack Harbaugh, who was a longtime college football coach.

Now, Meyer also has respect for Jim Harbaugh and believes he's doing a strong job with the Los Angeles Chargers.

"I think what's happened is he's very comfortable in his own skin. I think he's a hell of a football coach," Meyer said. "I think he's absolutely made for what he's doing."

