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Utah vs. Iowa State Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 4
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Utah vs. Iowa State Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 4

Published Sep. 26, 2026 3:30 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
FOX Sports Research

The No. 15 Utah Utes take on the Iowa State Cyclones to start Big Ten play on Saturday in a Week 4 college football matchup on FOX.

Utah has the highest-scoring offense in the Big 12, averaging 47.3 points per game, the ninth-most in the country. Led by quarterback Devon Dampier, the Utes rank third in the conference in total yards. Dampier is averaging 230 passing yards and two touchdowns per game. And with former defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley now at head coach, the defense hasn’t missed a beat: Utah is allowing just 239.3 yards per game, the third-fewest in the country.

One of the two teams allowing fewer yards is Iowa State. The Cyclones rank second nationally at 226.3 yards allowed per game and haven’t given up more than 16 points in a game. Offense has been a different story, though. Iowa State ranks last in the Big 12 in total yards per game (355) and passing yards per game (151.3).

Utah leaves Salt Lake City for the first time this season to open conference play. Now we’ll find out whether that high-powered offense can keep rolling on the road.

Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 15 Utah vs. Iowa State at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 26.

 

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 Utah Utes Iowa State Cyclones No. 15 Utah @ Iowa State Odds

Moneyline

  • Utah: -340 (bet $10 to win $12.94 total)
  • Iowa State: +270 (bet $10 to win $37 total)

Spread 

  • Utah -8.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
  • Iowa State +8.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Over/Under

  • Over 47.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
  • Under 47.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
 

 Utah Utes Iowa State Cyclones No. 15 Utah @ Iowa State Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

The first time these teams met as Big 12 opponents, Iowa State won 31-28 in 2024. A lot has changed since then. Both programs have new head coaches and quarterbacks, along with plenty of new faces across their rosters.

In his first season leading the Utes, Morgan Scalley has kept Utah in the Big 12 title and College Football Playoff conversation. Now comes its first conference test.

Against its first ranked opponent this season, Iowa State managed just one touchdown and 13 points. The Cyclones gained 255 yards and converted four of 13 third-down attempts. Even at home, they’ll have a hard time keeping up with Utah’s high-scoring offense.

Take the Utes to keep rolling and cover the 8.5 point spread.

Utah UtesThe Pick: Utah -8.5

 

How to Watch No. 15 Utah vs Iowa State

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