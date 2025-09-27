No. 1 Ohio State Stays Unbeaten With 24-6 Win Over Washington
Quarterback Julian Sayin completed 22 of 28 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns to help No. 1 Ohio State beat Washington 24-6 on Saturday in the Big Ten opener for both teams.
OSU WR Jeremiah Smith had seven catches for 62 yards and a touchdown, an 18-yard strike that gave Ohio State (4-0) a 7-3 lead with 1:08 left in the first half. On third-and-11, Sayin avoided a seven-man blitz to locate Smith.
Ohio State coasted the rest of the way. CJ Donaldson had a 1-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter and caught a touchdown pass in the fourth.
Grady Gross made two field goals for the Huskies (3-1).
Washington converted just one of 11 third-down attempts, and Demond Williams Jr. was sacked a season-high six times. Ohio State’s Caden Curry set career highs with three sacks, five tackles for loss and 11 total tackles.
The takeaway
Ohio State: Sayin passed his first road test without a turnover. The true sophomore entered the contest as the most accurate quarterback in the country, and demonstrated his success through the air can translate on the road, too.
Washington: Freshman receiver Dezmen Roebuck continues to assert himself as a solid No. 2 receiving option for Williams. Roebuck had four catches for 58 yards.
Up next
Ohio State: Hosts Minnesota on Oct. 4.
Washington: At Maryland on Oct. 4.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
