College Football
No. 1 Ohio State Stays Unbeaten With 24-6 Win Over Washington
College Football

No. 1 Ohio State Stays Unbeaten With 24-6 Win Over Washington

Published Sep. 27, 2025 8:30 p.m. ET

Quarterback Julian Sayin completed 22 of 28 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns to help No. 1 Ohio State beat Washington 24-6 on Saturday in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

OSU WR Jeremiah Smith had seven catches for 62 yards and a touchdown, an 18-yard strike that gave Ohio State (4-0) a 7-3 lead with 1:08 left in the first half. On third-and-11, Sayin avoided a seven-man blitz to locate Smith.

Ohio State coasted the rest of the way. CJ Donaldson had a 1-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter and caught a touchdown pass in the fourth.

Grady Gross made two field goals for the Huskies (3-1).

Washington converted just one of 11 third-down attempts, and Demond Williams Jr. was sacked a season-high six times. Ohio State’s Caden Curry set career highs with three sacks, five tackles for loss and 11 total tackles.

ADVERTISEMENT

The takeaway

Ohio State: Sayin passed his first road test without a turnover. The true sophomore entered the contest as the most accurate quarterback in the country, and demonstrated his success through the air can translate on the road, too.

Washington: Freshman receiver Dezmen Roebuck continues to assert himself as a solid No. 2 receiving option for Williams. Roebuck had four catches for 58 yards.

Up next

Ohio State: Hosts Minnesota on Oct. 4.

Washington: At Maryland on Oct. 4.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 College Football Week 5 Odds: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Expert Picks, Best Bets

2025 College Football Week 5 Odds: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Expert Picks, Best Bets

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes