College Football
Nebraska closer to CFP contention than you might think, says RJ Young Nebraska closer to CFP contention than you might think, says RJ Young
College Football

Nebraska closer to CFP contention than you might think, says RJ Young

3 hours ago

The college football landscape is ever-changing, which means it can be hard to predict what will happen in the coming season, let alone four years from now.

That isn't stopping FOX Sports' college football analyst RJ Young from making bold predictions on the future of the sport, forecasting the return of one of college football's blue-bloods to national prominence by 2026.

"If it comes together, it's coming together in a big way," Young said when predicting Nebraska to be a College Football Playoff contender in the near future. 

"The other bet I'm banking on here is I'm banking on culture. Nebraska is one of the best college football programs of all time."

Nebraska, Penn State and Miami have a shot at making the CFP by 2026

Nebraska, Penn State and Miami have a shot at making the CFP by 2026
RJ Young lists some teams who he believes have an outside chance of making the CFB by 2026.

Nebraska may seem far off looking from the outside in, being a program that finished the 2021 season with a 3-9 record. But a closer look shows that this is a team that might be ready to compete sooner rather than later.

While only winning three games last season, Nebraska's nine losses all came by nine points or fewer, with eight of them being one-possession games. That isn't a sign of a team struggling to compete.

They have also bolstered their offensive coaching staff, adding former Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Mark Whipple who oversaw a Pitt offense that averaged 41.3 PPG last season as well as being eighth nationally in passing yards per game (337.4).

Nebraska has also added Mickey Joseph, who was the wide receivers coach for LSU during the 2019 season, coaching the dominant trio of Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall, who all currently play in the NFL.

Nebraska might not be ready to contend immediately in 2022, but RJ is betting big on them in the future.

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Meet the former Ohio State Buckeyes drafted into the USFL
Ohio State Buckeyes

Meet the former Ohio State Buckeyes drafted into the USFL

4 hours ago
Texas A&M, Utah, Baylor next in line for College Football Playoff
College Football

Texas A&M, Utah, Baylor next in line for College Football Playoff

1 day ago
College Football Playoff delays expansion opportunity
College Football

College Football Playoff delays expansion opportunity

6 days ago
College Football Playoff expansion on hold until at least 2026
College Football

College Football Playoff expansion on hold until at least 2026

6 days ago
Jim Harbaugh gets hefty raise in new deal with Michigan Wolverines
Michigan Wolverines

Jim Harbaugh gets hefty raise in new deal with Michigan Wolverines

February 17
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes