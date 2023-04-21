NCAA rules panel approves keeping clock running on college football first downs
The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel has approved rules changes that are expected to reduce the number of plays in football games, notably one that will keep the clock running when a team makes a first down except in the last two minutes of a half.
The panel on Thursday approved recommendations forwarded last month by the Football Rules Committee. Since 1968, the clock had stopped on a first down until the referee gave the ready-for-play signal.
The new clock rule affects only Divisions I and II. The Division III Management Council requested the proposal be referred back to the Football Rules Committee due to opposition within its division.
Two other changes were approved. Penalties accepted at the end of the first and third quarters will now be enforced at the start of the following quarter rather than having an untimed down. Also, back-to-back timeouts during the same dead-ball period are no longer allowed.
Steve Shaw, NCAA secretary-rules editor and national coordinator of officials, said the rules committee took a conservative approach to begin the process of shortening games.
With the College Football Playoff expanding from four to 12 teams in 2024-25, and possibly more in the future, conference commissioners had asked the committee to look for ways to cut down on the number of plays in games in an attempt to mitigate potential injury exposures.
Shaw said the new clock rule on first downs would take about eight plays out of the game, which would be about 96 fewer exposures over a regular season and more for teams that play in bowls and the playoff.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
Read more:
- Ohio State, Michigan ranked most popular college football teams per study
- Ryan Day searching for consistency from Ohio State offensive line
- Ohio State's QB race: Spring game leads to more questions than answers
- What Jadyn Davis' commitment means for Michigan
- Wisconsin spring football: New era under Luke Fickell
- College Football Top 25 Rankings: Spring football edition
- Colorado spring storylines: Prime Time in Boulder
- C.J. Stroud and Carolina Panthers a perfect fit at No. 1
- Everything to know about spring college football 2023
- NCAA rules panel approves keeping clock running on college football first downsOhio State, Michigan ranked most popular college football teams per studyNFL mock draft: 2 trades up for QBs in top 3 shake things up
- 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings, board: 100 best available playersOregon State spring storylines: Do Beavers finally have their quarterback?49ers Hall of Famer Dave Wilcox, 'The Intimidator', dies at age 80
- College Football Rankings: Our top 25, spring football edition2023 NFL Draft cornerback rankings: Christian Gonzalez the best of a talented group2023 NFL Draft RB rankings: Bijan Robinson stands out in deep prospect class
- NCAA rules panel approves keeping clock running on college football first downsOhio State, Michigan ranked most popular college football teams per studyNFL mock draft: 2 trades up for QBs in top 3 shake things up
- 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings, board: 100 best available playersOregon State spring storylines: Do Beavers finally have their quarterback?49ers Hall of Famer Dave Wilcox, 'The Intimidator', dies at age 80
- College Football Rankings: Our top 25, spring football edition2023 NFL Draft cornerback rankings: Christian Gonzalez the best of a talented group2023 NFL Draft RB rankings: Bijan Robinson stands out in deep prospect class