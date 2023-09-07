College Football
NCAA denies appeal for UNC WR Devontez Walker's immediate eligibility
Published Sep. 7, 2023 5:15 p.m. ET

The NCAA has denied North Carolina's appeal efforts for immediate eligibility for transfer receiver Devontez Walker, a decision that led to criticism Thursday from both Tar Heels coach Mack Brown and athletic director Bubba Cunningham.

The school announced the decision less than a week after Walker roamed the sideline but didn't play during the 17th-ranked Tar Heels' season-opening victory against South Carolina. Brown went public last month about the school's efforts to appeal the NCAA's decision denying a waiver allowing the Kent State transfer to play immediately.

NCAA rules generally allow players to transfer freely once, but the association regards Walker as a two-time transfer because he enrolled at North Carolina Central before ending up at Kent State. The Eagles didn't play football because of the COVID-19 pandemic during Walker's time at North Carolina Central, so he has played only for Kent State.

The NCAA's stance on the case drew criticism from national voices, including during the ABC national broadcast of UNC's opener and even from North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.

Brown, in particular, was blunt about his feelings in announcing that Walker wouldn't be cleared to play this year.

"Shame on you, NCAA," Brown said in a statement. "SHAME ON YOU!"

Reporting by The Associated Press.

