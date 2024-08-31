College Football
NCAA blocks Oklahoma State from wearing QR codes for NIL fund on helmets
Published Aug. 31, 2024 3:16 p.m. ET

The NCAA blocked Oklahoma State from placing QR codes on its players' helmets, a move that would have allowed fans to link to a team fund and donate to the program's name, image and likeness money pool, the school announced before Saturday's game against South Dakota State.

"Oklahoma State interprets the QR code stickers as institutional decals permitted under NCAA bylaws," the university said in a news release. "The NCAA interprets the QR code stickers as advertising and/or commercial marks, which are not permitted."

The QR codes are 1.5-inch decals that feature each player's name and number. They were not expected to be visible from the stands, but they were expected to be noticeable on close shots during broadcasts and postgame photos posted to social media.

The QR codes will not appear on the Cowboys' helmets, but they will be placed in larger and more prominent locations throughout Boone Pickens Stadium, including the 6,160-square foot video board, according to the news release.

"We disagree with the interpretation of the rule, but will abide by it and work with the appropriate groups to lead on the needed change," Oklahoma State athletic director Chad Weiberg said in a statement. "Our people came up with an innovative concept to raise the NIL value of our student-athletes, but ultimately it just serves as the latest example of how college sports are evolving at a faster pace than the rule book."

Coach Mike Gundy has called the QR codes "a revolutionary step forward to help keep Oklahoma State football ahead of the game."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

