Mountain West Postpones Fall Play

The Mountain West Conference is postponing the fall sports season amid concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

League presidents voted on the decision Monday, but will revisit the possibility of playing in the spring.

According to a report by Stadium, conference presidents wanted to play, but became increasingly hesitant as the number of positive COVID-19 grew in the conference.

The Mountain West joins the Mid-American Conference as the second league to postpone athletics in the fall. UConn and Old Dominion have also opted not to play.

With the Mountain West's announcement, 26 FBS schools have elected to postpone play this fall, and the NCAA announced last week that all Division II and III fall sports championships were canceled.

The move comes amid increasing uncertainty about the 2020 college football season being played in the fall. According to reports, the Big Ten will meet Monday evening to make a decision on its season.

This is a developing story.

