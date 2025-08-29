College Football
Mike Pereira Explains New College Football Touchdown Celebration Rules
Mike Pereira Explains New College Football Touchdown Celebration Rules

Published Aug. 29, 2025 10:55 p.m. ET
Mike Pereira
Mike Pereira
NFL & College Football Rules Expert

A big point of emphasis this season in college football is going to be celebrations. Players won’t want to use fake guns as a celebration tool or else it’s going to be an automatic penalty.

Don’t shoot your pretend gun. Don’t show that you have one tucked away. Don’t act like there’s any recoil. Just leave that out of it this year, and there won’t be any penalties.

With that, no fake acts of violence in general. The throat slash is already an awful signal, so players should plan on leaving that one out this season.

In some ways, college football has gotten a little more liberal with its celebrations. Now, you can spike the football and there are some other things that are being permitted a little more. They are tightening up on certain things.

No weapons should be seen on the college gridiron this season. Otherwise, it’s likely to cost your team 15 yards.

What did you think of this story?
